Copts conduct Easter baptism ceremony at Qasr al-Yahud

Coptic Easter baptism ceremony.
(photo credit: COORDINATION OF GOVERNMENT ACTIVITIES IN THE TERRITORIES)
The Coptic Orthodox Church conducted an Easter baptism ceremony at the Qasr al-Yahud Baptism site on Wednesday.
About 250 Copts took part in the ceremony. On Monday and Tuesday, about 250 Syriac Orthodox Christians and 500 Greek Orthodox Christians conducted similar ceremonies.
Qasr al-Yahud is under the authority of the Civil Administration.
"The Civil Administration is always taking pains to make this kind of ceremony possible at the holy sites, and it will continue with a view to supporting and strengthening freedom of worship and religion in Judea and Samaria," said Saar Kfir, who manages the Baptism site on behalf of the Civil Administration.
