Cornell University partners with Israeli agriculture researchers

Daily Messenger, Canandaigua, N.Y. (TNS)- Two prestigious institutions will conduct research on critical issues confronting the environment and its effect on agriculture, Empire State Development announced Tuesday.
The partnership doing the research is between Cornell University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and the Agricultural Research Organization in Israel. Also known as the Volcani Center, it will advance cutting-edge research in the agricultural and environmental sciences, specifically the impact of climate change on crop growth.
The collaboration is the result of New York State's multi-sector trade mission to Israel in December 2017, according to the announcement. The project will continue the efforts initiated by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in March 2017 "to strengthen economic ties with Israel, create new jobs and attract additional international business investment in New York through the Global NY initiative," stated a release.
"New York State is proud to have facilitated a fruitful partnership between the Cornell University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and the Volcani Center Agricultural Research Organization," stated ESD President, CEO, and Commissioner Howard Zemsky. "This collaboration brings together the foremost minds in agricultural and environmental sciences and opens the door to new advancements and new technology in these fields."
CALS is Cornell University's second largest college and focuses across disciplines to provide research, education and outreach that advances science in natural and human systems; food, energy and environmental resources; and social, physical and economic well-being.
The Volcani Center Agricultural Research Organization in Rishon Lezion, is the Israeli national institute for agricultural research. It is comprised of six institutes spanning plant sciences, animal sciences, plant protection, soil, water and environmental sciences, agricultural engineering and postharvest and food sciences. ARO also operates two research stations across Israel. ARO specializes in basic and applied research in agriculture that enable Israel to achieve high levels of agricultural output in an arid zone.
