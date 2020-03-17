Established in 1984, the assisted-living facility Nofim Tower in the Kiryat HaYovel neighborhood in Jerusalem is known as a serene and somewhat idyllic community. Residents living in one of the 153 apartments can count on medical and social support while maintaining their independence, as well as enjoy a wide range of social activities and services, such as a mini-market and a dining hall on the premises. Last week however, a social worker working at the facility was diagnosed with coronavirus and from there the situation has spiraled.

All the residents and many members of the staff are currently in isolation in the facility, and at least another five cases of infected people have been registered. Among them is Sheeny, the Indian caretaker of 98-year-old Miriam Sacks, as her son Dov told The Jerusalem Post, describing a very difficult situation.

“My mother is 98 and she is not independent. A few days ago, her aide told us that she wasn’t feeling well and that she might have contracted the virus from the social worker,” he explained.

Sacks said that he needed to insist for Sheeny and his mother to be evacuated to the hospital from Nofim to check whether they had been infected and that at first it seemed that only Sheeny would go because she presented some symptoms while Miriam didn’t.

“We had to insist again and also Sheeny said that she refused to go without her,” he told the Post.

At the hospital, they both got tested. The caretaker was indeed diagnosed with COVID-19 (CoronaVIrus Disease 2019). She is still hospitalized.

“We called her, she can barely talk, she is very weak,” Sacks said.

Miriam came out negative.

“Considering the amount of time they spent together, it is a miracle,” Sacks said. However, the situation remains very complicated.

Sacks’ mother was discharged from the hospital immediately and in the middle of the night.

Now she has to be in isolation and the family could not find anybody to take care of her, so Dov’s 76-year-old sister had to move in to Nofim, even though she recently received cancer-treatment and she is therefore part of the population who is at risk of the most serious consequences if she were to contract the virus. The family is still trying to find a temporary caregiver, but so far to no avail.

For other residents at Nofim, the situation is still challenging but less problematic.

“Every day, somebody from the staff calls to see how we are doing, if we have questions, or if we need something,” 89-year-old New York-native Ruth Weiner told the Post.

Weiner has been living at Nofim for several years. She highlighted that since there are a few English-speaking residents, she asked the facility to provide the daily updates they distribute in English as well and in Hebrew, and they immediately satisfied her request.

Weiner lives by herself and says while it is not easy to be in isolation, she also feels that she is well cared for.

“I can call the minimarket and the dining hall if I need food, and fortunately I have my TV, my computer and the phone,” she said.

The 89-year-old admitted that she is worried.

“I think everybody in the world is. However here I feel protected. I was supposed to travel to New York on Monday, but I decided to cancel. I feel much better here,” she said, highlighting that the staff is doing their best to handle the situation.

“Many people running the building are in quarantine here and they are really doing a good job,” she concluded.

Her niece Debra Solomont agreed.

“What happened at Nofim is unfortunate, but it is happening because we are facing a pandemic,” she told the Post. “They are a wonderful well-run facility, very attentive to all the needs of their residents. My father was there for 17 years before passing away in January and I can only thank them for all the love and support they gave him.”