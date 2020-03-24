The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Coronavirus: Are people saving because they’re just at home?

'What it is unique to this situation though is that I believe that we never saw the economy being shut down by the government before.'

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MARCH 24, 2020 19:15
A man wearing a mask walks inside a shopping centre after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government announced that malls, hotels, restaurants and theaters will shut down from Sunday, in an escalation of precautionary measures against coronavirus, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 15, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
A man wearing a mask walks inside a shopping centre after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government announced that malls, hotels, restaurants and theaters will shut down from Sunday, in an escalation of precautionary measures against coronavirus, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 15, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
According to the most recent data by the Central Bureau of Statistics, Israeli households on average spend between NIS 2,000 and 3,000 a month in education, culture, entertainment, 600 to 700 in clothing and footwear and 3,300 to 6,400 in transport and communications.
With the increasing restrictive measures imposed by the government to contain the coronavirus outbreak and people confined at home, over 600,000 Israelis have lost their jobs or been put on unpaid leave. For them and for the rest of the country, can the lockdown also present an opportunity to save on regular expenses such as the ones detailed above? Not so fast, experts warn.
“When consumers experience uncertainty regarding their income, it is normal for them to cut back on non-essential expenses. In this sense, the coronavirus emergency is not especially different from other circumstances where consumers’ confidence decreases,” Prof. Ori Heffetz from the Bogen Family Department of Economics and Federmann Center for the Study of Rationality at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the S.C. Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University told The Jerusalem Post.
“What it is unique to this situation though is that I believe that we never saw the economy being shut down by the government before,” Heffetz added.
The professor explained that this means that not only such a high number of people are experiencing a reduction of their income but also those whose income is not affected cannot in fact spend and this creates a problem.
“If on the one hand by spending less my savings go up, on the other hand this means that someone is going out of business,” he noted.
“In times like this therefore the question is what happens faster, the increase in savings or the decrease in income. And by the way, most of the savings in the economy are done by high-income households, while the first ones to lose their jobs are people from the lower income households. They never save much, and now they will do even less, but because the high-income households save more, the saving rate might go up,” Heffetz added.
Regardless on whether people maintain their salaries or not, families with a lower level of income spend a greater percentage of their earnings on essential items such food and housing and these expenses do not decrease in a lockdown. On the contrary, shutting down malls, beauty salons and restaurants or restricting traveling significantly reduce important voices of expenses for stronger earners.
For those who find themselves facing a decrease in their income, some advice is offered by financial consultant and lecturer Rifka Lebowitz, who started the 28,000-member Facebook group Living Financially Smarter in Israel and has currently devoted a section of her website to how to deal with the coronavirus crisis.
“People should make an assessment of their resources before panicking. There are many expenses that are really decreasing, for example gasoline or extracurricular activities for the children. For this reason, the gap to bridge between the contraction of their income and their needs might be smaller than what they think,” she told the Post.
“Moreover, people should keep in mind that this situation won’t go on forever and make smart choices. For example, since this is a short term problem, it’s better to solve it with a short term solution: instead of delaying paying your mortgage, which will mean that you will pay a little more over the next 20 years, while you can hopefully pay back a larger overdraft within a few months,” she added.
Asked if he thinks that the crisis will have long-term effect on people’s finances and behavior, Heffetz said that he believes it will, but it’s hard to know exactly what the effect is going to be.
“A few years ago, a group of economists from Berkeley and Michigan University highlighted that among central bankers, those who grew up during the Great Depression tended to be more aggressive in the fight against unemployment, while those who in the 1970s experienced inflation as the biggest concern would be more preoccupied to contrast that, even though they all studied in the same schools and look at the same data.,” the professor pointed out.
“We are all like them: all of the sudden, we discovered that something we never imagined can happen and it kills. Will this mean that we save more? Will we be willing to pay for a better health insurance? Will the government switch money from the national budget from the military to the health system because we realized that we could die not only in the war against terrorism but also in the war against a virus? I truly hope it will not be the case, but I think that this might be one of those crises that becomes a national scar,” he concluded. 


Tags finance Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown
