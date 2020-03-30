The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Coronavirus: Israeli billionaire to donate NIS 10m. to hospitals, NGO

The Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv, the Ichilov Hospital, and the Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa will each receive NIS 3m and the Israel NGO Latet will receive NIS 1m.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 30, 2020 17:16
Eyal Ofer (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Eyal Ofer
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
In order to help Israel's war against the coronavirus, Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer, announced on Sunday he will donate NIS 10 million to three Israeli hospitals, as well as to Latet, an Israeli NGO committed to providing food and medicine to the elderly, one of the most vulnerable population to the virus, Israeli media outlets reported. 
The Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv, and the Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa will receive the funds to “help purchase vital medical equipment to prevent the spread of the virus, save people’s lives and protect medical teams from getting infected,” Ofer’s spokesperson said in a statement. 
The funds are critical as hospitals across the country have been complaining of a lack of protective gear, threatening healthcare workers and their patients with potential exposure to the coronavirus. Furthermore, recent reports have also found that hospitals may face a shortage of equipment such as respirators.
This is not the first time Ofer donates money to Israeli hospitals. In 2015, Rambam Health Care Campus warded him with the Rambam Award in "recognition of his extraordinary business acumen and philanthropic magnanimity," said the hospital on its website.
While each of the hospitals will receive NIS 3 million, Latet will receive NIS 1 million.
Since the beginning of the outbreak in Israel, Latet has been continuing its work to help the most vulnerable, most particularly the elderly. "While we all face a chaotic and ever-changing reality with the challenge of supporting disadvantaged populations while resources are very scarce, we have a more urgent national mission to help seniors in need of food and hygienic products so that they stay home. This will prevent their morbidity and assist with the primary goal of containing the coronavirus," said Latet CEO Gilles Darmon and executive director Eran Weintrob a few days ago when announcing one of their new initiatives.
“I have the deepest admiration for the way heroic medical staff and volunteers around the country are fighting this virus on the front line. With this donation today, I hope to support those in need and help the country’s excellent healthcare system save lives and stop the spread of coronavirus,” Ofer said. 


