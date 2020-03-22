The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coronavirus: Israeli consulates in US rush to help Israelis return home

“We want Israelis not to wait and return home now.”

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
MARCH 22, 2020 21:25
The Israeli Consulate in New York. (photo credit: SHMUEL ALPERIN/ GOOGLE STREET VIEW)
The Israeli Consulate in New York.
(photo credit: SHMUEL ALPERIN/ GOOGLE STREET VIEW)
WASHINGTON – Israel is working around the clock to help citizens return home and call Israelis who are traveling abroad to leave. “We had dozens of urgent cases,” Dani Dayan, Israeli Consul General in New York, told The Jerusalem Post.
“At the early stages of the crisis, Israel allowed foreign citizens to enter the country if they could prove they have a place to stay during a 14-day quarantine period,” Dayan said. “At this point, we received about 100 requests for help every day. But since then, the policy has changed, and only Israelis are allowed into the country, with the exceptions on non-Israelis who live there permanently. Since the policy has changed, we have seen a drop in new requests.”
What kind of requests do you get?
“For example, many Israelis are living in the US who had a baby, and they did not register the child as an Israeli citizen and asking to get him an Israeli passport or a special entry permit. There were dozens of cases like that, and all of them needed to fly to Israel immediately.”
Another example is the funerals of non-Israelis. Dayan told the Post that while funerals in Israel are taking place, as usual, there has been a challenge to bury people who lived abroad and bought a grave in Israel. “The conditions have changed, and people need to prove that the deceased person did not die of coronavirus. Families used to fly to Israel to participate in the funeral of their loved ones. Because of the mandatory 14 days quarantine period, they need to decide if to respect the request of the person who wished to be buried in Israel, but without family in attendance, or to bury the family member in the US. It is heartbreaking,” Dayan said.
Dayan is managing this crisis while he in a self-quarantine as well. “A security guard was tested positive after feeling symptoms,” he said. “Anyone who came in contact with him went to quarantine, including me – at least two dozen people. I feel totally fine.”
“Our activity is not as usual because nothing in New York is as usual right now,” he continued. “There are people under quarantine, and people in a risk group, and we are taking care of them. There are no face-to-face meetings at all. Not with people in the Jewish community and not with people in the general community,” he added
Benjamin Krasna is the deputy head of mission at the Israeli Embassy in Washington. He told the Post that the embassy has been witnessing a rise in consular requests. “The first wave of special requests that we received was to help people who wanted to fly to Israel before Passover,” he told the Post. “Universities have shut down and sent these students home without a solution. We had to work extensively and under the pressure of time to assist them in getting back so families could spend the holiday together.”
“We want Israelis not to wait and return home now,” he added. “Even in places that are in full function today, you don’t know what the situation is going to be tomorrow. So, we advise Israelis to return home as soon as possible.”
“We are also handling unusual cases if people who traveled abroad, mostly in Latin America, and need help from the Embassy to make it back home,” he continued. “Some places in the Caribbean did not allow Israelis to take a flight to mainland US because they thought that Israelis are blocked from entering the US, like EU citizens. We had to reach out to the White House and the State Department so they would clarify Israelis are allowed to enter.”


Tags Israeli embassy Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A homecoming for Israelis due to coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Politicizing a health crisis By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Conquering fear in the time of corona By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert What is Netanyahu fighting for? By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Is the coronavirus killing Israel’s granny state? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 427 Israelis with coronavirus, cannot leave homes unless ‘necessary’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen addressing the State of Israel with updates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
5 Can Ibuprofen aggravate coronavirus? French health minister says yes
A pile of 200mg generic ibuprofen tablets.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by