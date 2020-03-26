Coronavirus: ‘Let us help,’ says group of FSU doctors

As a growing number of medical staff is forced to enter quarantine after being exposed to someone infected with the coronavirus , a group of young doctors from the Former Soviet Union enrolled in a program to get their license in Israel sent a letter to the health authorities asking to be integrated into the system so that they can give their contribution in this time of crisis.

“We could really help. We don’t know when our exam is going to be, but we would like to start working as soon as possible,” Daria Halochkina told The Jerusalem Post. “We would be happy to do any kind of medical job is needed.”

Originally from Kiev, Ukraine, 23-year-old Halochkina is one of the 58 members of the “Young Doctors” program by Israel Experience, the educational branch of the Jewish Agency for Israel that every year brings between 30,000 and 35,000 people to Israel, about 2,500 of whom on long-term programs.

As of March 25, 926 doctors and over 1,000 nurses have entered isolation because of the virus.

However, even before the crisis emerged, the shortage of medical staff had been a chronic problem in the country for several years. Last November, a report by the OECD showed that the proportion of doctors aged 55 and over in Israel stood at about 50% and was among the highest in the OECD nations. Moreover, Israel has only 5.1 nurses per 1,000 people, as opposed to the OECD average of 8.8.

Through Israel Experience, every year dozens of doctors who have completed their degrees or are already practicing medicine in their country of origin participate in an eight-month program attending classes at the Rambam Medical Center in Haifa before taking the Health Ministry exam to practice in Israel. The program is supported by Masa Israel Journey. The participants, who are all eligible under the Law of Return, have the option to make Aliyah at the end of the program and over 90% choose so, as the CEO of the organization Amos Hermon told The Jerusalem Post.

“In the past few years over 600 doctors have been integrated into the Israeli system thanks to our initiative,” he said. “It is important to highlight that over 90% of our graduates pass the exam to work here.”

Besides Young Doctors, Israel Experience offers a similar track for dentists and is working on opening another one for nurses.

Hermon said that they sent the letter to the Health Ministry, the Magen David Adom and the National Emergency Authority two days ago.

“We know our message has been received and our doctors are waiting for an answer. They are very eager to start working within the health system of the State of Israel and I want to believe that they are going to be integrated to face this situation of emergency,” Hermon concluded.

While the group of doctors currently enrolled in the program is looking forward to getting to work, they are not expecting any special treatment, as Sergei Kukharchuk, 36, originally from Moscow, told the Post.

“This is a very difficult situation and I think the government is doing a lot to contain the outbreak. I understand that medical staff is under a lot of pressure and we want to offer our support, but our goal is to pass our exam and be fully integrated in the system, we are not asking to make things easier for us,” he said.

“I came here because I wanted to be part of the Israeli society, be connected to my heritage and work in one of the most advanced medical systems in the world,” he added.

"I am a surgeon and my wife is a pediatrician,” Borris Giller, 26, another participant of the program from Russia said. “We have all completed medical school in the countries we come from. Some of us came straight after school and some of us already have plenty of hospital experience. We are all closely following news reports about the great overload in hospitals and on medical teams in Israel. My colleagues and I want to join the Israeli Health System, immediately as far as we are concerned, and contribute our medical knowledge and desire and fight coronavirus together".