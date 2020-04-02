The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Coronavirus Passover: Why is this year different from all others?

Holiday guidelines from the Health Ministry

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
APRIL 2, 2020 17:16
A seder plate (photo credit: JTA)
As the Health Ministry strives to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus across Israel, it has disseminated a list of guidelines in conjunction with the Chief Rabbinate to help keep Israelis safe.
Why is this Passover different from all others before it?
This Passover:
1 - We will celebrate in our own homes and only with our nuclear families.
2 - None of our dishes or other utensils will be kashered and no chametz will be burned outside of our homes.
3 - We will not hire outside cleaning help but cleaning our homes on our own with store-bought bleach or other cleaning products.
4 - We will order our groceries to be delivered.
“This Passover, send love remotely through Zoom or phone calls,” the ministry advised, adding that if for any reason people leave their homes, they should wear a face mask and stay two meters for anyone they encounter. The ministry asks the public to pray alone, refrain from taking walks in nature or anywhere more than 100 meters from their homes.
“Please obey the Health Ministry guidelines,” the ministry wrote, “so that we can all celebrate together next year.”
 



