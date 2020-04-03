Coronavirus: Thousands of police officers enforce Bnei Brak lockdown

Over 1,000 police officers have been deployed to help enforce a lockdown on the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak, setting up roadblocks at entrances and exits to the city in an attempt to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus

The cabinet on Thursday declared the city a “restricted zone,” banning residents from leaving the city except under special circumstances. According to reports, police are using drones and other monitoring methods to enforce the lockdown into the city.

As part of the new restrictions, the military announced that armed troops from the IDF’s Paratrooper Brigade will soon be deployed to Bnei Brak to work under the command of the Homefront Command.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi , who finished his quarantine on Friday, spoke with Interior Minister Aryeh Deri about the IDF taking responsibility for Bnei Brak and the deployment of troops who will soon begin providing assistance to the city’s residents.

"We will do everything it takes to support the civilian effort in general, and Bnei Brak in particular, during this challenging crisis,” he said.

“We have been given the responsibility for helping Bnei Brak,” Homefront Command Head Maj.-Gen. Tamir Yadai told reporters on Friday. “As far as enforcement of the closure is concerned, that is the responsibility of the Israeli police with whom we are cooperating fully with.”

Though the military will deploy two battalions-a few hundreds soldiers-the Head of the Homefront Command, Maj.-Gen. Tamir Yadai told reporters that the Chief of Staff has given him the green light to deploy as many troops as necessary.

The troops who will have personal protective equipment like the police, will be assigned to the Homefront Command have three main missions: to increase the number of coronavirus tests in the city, evacuating the sick and elderly, and increasing the public awareness about the virus through the city’s call center.

According to Yadai, no one will be evacuated by force but that if necessary, troops will work on Shabbat to evacuate the sick and eldery as it is a matter of “saving lives.”

While the city’s residents have been barred from leaving the city, “there's not a lockdown in the city of Bnei Brak,” Yadai said. “The supermarkets are open and everyone can go out and get food.”

Though the military is providing food and other necessities to the eldery and disabled, there are no plans for a large-scale provision of food for residents of the city.

The move comes as the healthcare provider Maccabi estimated that 38% of residents of Bnei Brak have the deadly disease, making it the city with the highest infection rate in the country.

With such a high rate of infection, some 4,500 elderly residents of the city aged 80 years and over will be evacuated from the city and placed in self-isolation in quarantine facilities operated by the Homefront Command at a cost of NIS 75 million.

The plan, which was drawn up by Defense Minister Naftali Bennett along with Interior Minister Aryeh Deri in cooperation with authorities in the city and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, was approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

There are currently 8 hotels which have been transformed into coronavirus quarantine facilities run by the Homefront Command.

According to the military, the several hundred troops will be a significant increase in the role of the IDF to the country’s fight against the pandemic and are undergoing special training for the mission.

There are some 12,000 IDF soldiers and 3,000 vehicles taking part in the military’s effort against the virus, and “next week there will be many more,IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman said.