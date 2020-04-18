Coronavirus: What are the new restrictions in Israel?

Opening up the economy - exit strategy directives:Increase office workers from 15% to 30% (hi-tech, industry can return to work as long as they maintain Health Ministry guidelines) Partial opening of stores (housewares, home maintenance, electrical and office supplies, bookstores, phone and computer stores, optical wear)Special education - up to three children together per groupJoint childcare - up to three families, one caregiverPrayer - up to 10 people in an open space, two meters apartSports activities - up to 500 meters from home, two people (must be same two each time)Increased public transportation Stores and services that will remain closed: beauty parlors, salons, clothing, shoe and toy stores, mallsHealth Ministry restrictions still in place:Wear a mask in public spacesMaintain two meters between peopleWash hands multiple times per dayOnly venture 100 meters from home except for participating in an approved activity (work, medical care, protest or legal procedures, sport, welfare activity, prayer, help someone in need, approved education, transfer a child to the care of an ex-spouse)*All guidelines and restrictions are subject to final approval by the cabinet