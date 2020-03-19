Coronavirus: What would a total lockdown in Israel look like?

On Wednesday, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said that in the light of the coronavirus outbreak, a total lockdown in Israel was inevitable. A few hours later Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also said that he was ready to issue the order if the emergency intensified and the public did not demonstrate to heed the restrictions already imposed by the government.

If the country indeed enters a total lockdown in order to contain the outbreak, what will it look like?

Speaking to The Jerusalem Post, a senior government official said that the lockdown is not going to be declared before Sunday, and maybe even later than that.

If the authorities do reach the decision, “everything will be closed except for what is vital, such as food and medicines, while all the rest would be forbidden,” the official said. The source added that whatever decision the government makes, the public will be very well-informed, with clear explanations issued through all possible channels including television and social media.

“All the citizens will know exactly what is allowed and what isn’t and what they should and shouldn’t do,” the official said, adding that the police and not the army would be granted the authority to enforce the measures. The government is currently considering different options on the details of what the lockdown would entail, he concluded.

In the meantime, police are working to ensure that the restrictive measures issued so far are respected, but they are also preparing to implement any new government decision, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld told the Post.

He highlighted that since Wednesday, more government organizations have been involved in the general fight against the coronavirus, and specifically the Shin Bet, which joined the efforts of the police, Health Ministry and border police.

“We are now capable of tracking individuals or transferring information of those who were in the area of someone who was discovered sick for a certain time period, at least 15 minutes, within the space of two meters,” he said.

Asked if the tracking system would be used for the same purposes also in case of a total shutdown, he responded affirmatively.

“Israeli police as of today is fully prepared and have made preparations for the possibility there is a government decision of a full closure of the country, which would mean that people would not be in the streets or leave their houses,” Rosenfeld added. The police would be in the streets to make sure that the regulations are observed and they could levy sanctions. The exact type and entity of sanctions still needs to be determined.

“The important message that people should understand is that the Israeli government, Health Ministry and national police are taking every step and every measure in order to prevent the coronavirus from expanding,” he concluded.

So far, the Israeli government has passed the exceptional regulations to control the outbreak under the 1940 Public Health Ordinance, as Hebrew University Public International Law professor Yuval Shany told the Post. The ordinance gives the authorities broad powers to retain or isolate people infected or suspected to be infected, as well a general power to legislate other matters in order to protect public health.

However, a total lockdown will be likely promulgated under Section 39 of the Basic Law: the Government, which states that “During a state of emergency the Government may make emergency regulations for the defense of the State, public security and the maintenance of supplies and essential services.”

“Israel has been in a permanent state of emergency since 1948, so there is no need to declare it,” Shany explained. “Emergency regulations were used very often for matters that were not security related, for example to regulate the economy, until about 25 years the Supreme Court ruled that this was not acceptable. The last time that emergency regulations were used was about three years ago in connection with a strike at a nuclear plant.”

The academic highlighted that emergency regulations are still subjected to parliamentary and judicial review and that the fact that the Knesset is currently not functioning might represent a constitutional problem. He added that he believes that the current situation does justify the promulgation of emergency measures. If the government issues them, they will be valid for 90 days before requiring the Knesset to approve them.

In order to understand what kind of a measures a full lockdown might imply, it is worthwhile to look at the most comprehensive precedents in other countries in the world: the Hubei province in China, where the outbreak originated and Italy, which has registered the highest number of deaths, 3,405 as of Thursday night, and over 41,000 infected.

In both cases, as it has already happened in Israel, schools, universities, museums, public parks and libraries have been closed.

In Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, people were ordered to stay home, public transportation was halted, private cars were banned, industries and stores were shut down except for pharmacies and supermarkets and only one family member was allowed out a limited number of times a week to buy food. No one was allowed to leave the city without the permission of the authorities.

In Italy, the first country to issue a full national lockdown, the measures have so far been somewhat less restrictive: even if the government recommends people to work from home, in companies or industries where this is not possible employees are still allowed to go into work.



Public transportation both at local and national level is reduced but continues operating, except in limited areas. People can leave home for “proven necessities” which they need to state in an official form that has to be provided to the police upon request. The justified reasons to leave home include buying food and medicines, doctor’s appointments and going to work, but not visiting family members. Gathering in public or private places is prohibited. A hotly debated issue at the moment is whether people are allowed to go running or to take a walk by themselves. The authorities are considering explicitly banning it, as well as shutting down non-essential industries and offices.