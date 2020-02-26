Coronavirus fear causes panic in plane as passenger reports fever

An Israeli passenger caused a minor alarm during a flight from the Italian city of Milan to Israel, when other passengers notified the crew that she was sick. While the flight crew requested anyone who feels in poor health to alert them, the woman did not. Rather, it was others who raised concerns. A medical team examined the woman at her home in Israel after she landed. novel coronavirus outbreak now reported in Italy, passengers were worried the woman might be infected with it and some quickly moved to seat away from her. Matan Haion, one of the passengers, spoke with Channel 12 and said that “people are worried about their health and that is normal.” As Italy had been placed on the list of countries those who visit them must be placed in quarantine when they return to Israel, Haion is currently at home to see if he is healthy or not.Due to the