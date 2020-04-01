Coronavirus leaves one-month-old baby stranded

An Israeli gay couple and their one-month-old surrogate baby daughter cannot get back into Israel, they say,

Halel Moran, Roi Grufi and baby Achinoam are currently in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The couple, who lives in Jerusalem, flew to the United States along with Moran’s mother in mid-February ahead of the long awaited birth of their first child, who arrived on February 29. Since then, coronavirus has become a worldwide crisis that they say has ultimately led to their not being able to return to the country.

Why?

Achinoam isn’t “technically” an Israeli citizen and Israel’s borders have been closed to non-citizens and non-permanent residents since mid-March, unless the person can prove that he or she has a place to quarantine. Moreover, in this couple’s case, they also have to prove that the baby is theirs.

They said that despite having the results from an American DNA test, validated by a Virginia court, as proof of fatherhood, the Interior Ministry only recognizes its own tests.

In order for Achinoam to become an Israeli citizen she would need to be authorized an Israeli passport. To get a passport, they need to travel to the Washington, DC embassy to take a DNA test there. After that, they need to wait for the test to be sent to Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer to be assessed and then approved for a court order, and then finally returned to the US so a passport can be issued.

A US passport is not an option because the office that would provide that is currently closed. The Israeli process, without coronavirus, would likely take several weeks. Now, it could take months,

“The process took us about three years,” Halel told The Jerusalem Post of the surrogacy, noting that it also cost a lot of money. Now, this new step is causing the couple a lot of angst.

How and when will they be allowed back in Israel? As the situation worsens in the US, will the government step up and help their fellow citizens? Will they make a special exception and grant Achinoam, a little baby, a certificate of passage?

He added “we are very stressed” because they aren’t able to take care of the vaccinations Achinoam needs. “It's not really a problem to approve a passage certificate...if the Interior Ministry wanted to help us it would have been done in two or three days,” Halel said in a Channel 13 interview earlier this week.He added “we are very stressed” because they aren’t able to take care of the vaccinations Achinoam needs.

Halel took to Facebook to voice his frustration with this situation.

“But Israel, ohh Israel...what a fun and supportive country,” he wrote. “Not only do you trouble us gays who need to bring children from the other side of the world, but now you also don’t let us return.”

They said there are other gay couples who find themselves in a similar situation - they estimate around 30 others.

The Jerusalem Post reached out to the Population and Immigration Authority, which responded with the following statement: “This is a complex issue, among other things it is not regulated by legislation, and the government ministries are trying to help find solutions within existing policies, legislation, and local law in which the surrogacy process is carried out.”

In the meantime, the family has no way home.