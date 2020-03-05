Coronavirus response: Better safe than sorry or strikingly strict?

Israel may not be the country hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, with a total of 17 confirmed cases to date, but local health authorities are certainly among those taking the toughest action worldwide.Strict new travel restrictions announced by the government on Wednesday, including banning the arrival of foreign nationals from five additional European countries, are among the most stringent to be implemented anywhere. Currently, two weeks of self-quarantine are required for all Israeli citizens returning from mainland China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Macau, South Korea, Japan, Austria, Germany, Spain, France, Switzerland or Italy.Introducing expanded measures on Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that Israel is in a "good situation" due to a policy of "over-preparation and not under-preparation.""We had to take strict steps, even very strict steps, to slow the spread of the disease in Israel - and that is what happened," Netanyahu said.While "better safe than sorry" has been the guiding principle for public health authorities since the start of the outbreak, some members of the public and business leaders have questioned the restrictions which are almost unparalleled in severity. In a letter sent to employees on Wednesday, El Al CEO Gonen Usishkin lamented the damage caused by the strict measures to the airline, which has announced plans to layoff 1,000 permanent and temporary staff.Dr. Hagai Levine, a faculty member of the Hebrew University’s Braun School of Public Health and Community Medicine, and chairman of the Association of Public Health Physicians, told The Jerusalem Post that experienced public health professionals "always consider the economic, social and legal implications" of their decisions."Of course, there could still be measures that are first of all, inaccurate; second, exaggerated; third, ineffective; and fourth, damaging," said Levine. "The decision must be proportional, must be realistic, must be evidence-based and must be transparent to the public. If all these conditions are met, then it is also feasible and it is the social norm, and people respond with trust."The current lack of government and "unprecedented" absence of trust in elected officials, Levine said, makes it "very difficult" for health professionals to do their best work."Especially at the beginning of an outbreak, it is necessary to take extreme measures - especially in the coronavirus outbreak. At every point of time, we have to be flexible and reconsider our steps," said Levine, adding that "aggressive instructions" for home quarantine are justified when trying to prevent the disease from penetrating the country."When you already have a pandemic, and the virus has already spread in some communities in Israel, you have to change the policy and focus on preventing close contact with sick people who have tested positive for corona," Levine said.Current measures requiring large groups of people to enter isolation after simply being nearby sick individuals "cannot last over time," he added. "I hope the prime minister will decide to adjust the situation very soon, in order to be more proportional and adequate to the current situation." Prof. Nadav Davidovitch, the director of the School of Public Health at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, emphasized that the implementation of strict measures to be appropriately prepared and alert are very different from accusations of hysteria and panic."As we continue to move ahead, we know more about this disease - we understand that it is worst than the regular influenza, but less so than SARS," Davidovitch told the Post. "We want to take the right measures, and we can now see that other countries are taking similar measures related to containment."While several citizens have tested positive and "imported" the virus after returning from abroad, Davidovitch said Israel is "still in the early containment stage." Once there is greater local transmission, he added, then other measures are likely to be implemented, including wider testing for the coronavirus at community-based sentinel sites."These sentinels will be very effective to know if there is high transmission within the community, but we are not there yet. We are still quite successful in the very early stage of containment, as we don’t have widespread community transmission," Davidovitch said.While measures including preventing entry to visitors from certain countries are justified while still in the early stages of containment, he added, the economic impact of such decisions means that they "can only be taken for a certain amount of time."Ultimately, Davidovitch said, the main idea of the measures is to "earn time to continue and prepare for the next stage." Once Israel enters into the stage of widespread community transmission, which is "likely to arrive," the burden will increasingly fall upon the healthcare system and the hospitals.