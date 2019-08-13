Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Could bots be making our summer vacations more expensive?

"The war over the hearts of consumers is one of the main causes of consistent growth in bot traffic," Strauch said.

By
August 13, 2019 12:25
2 minute read.
Tourists walk past Big Ben in Westminster

Tourists walk past Big Ben in Westminster. (photo credit: MARKO DJURICA / REUTERS)

The summer vacation season is in full swing. While some families secure their sunshine getaways months in advance, others opt to wait until the last minute to snap up cheap last-minute deals offered by online travel services.

Alongside travel-hungry vacationers, a new study published by Tel Aviv-based cybersecurity firm PerimeterX has identified a steady increase in the number of bots surfing travel websites and even intentionally raising the prices of vacations through fictitious demand.
Every summer, the company says, billions of bots are unleashed by competing online travel agencies and travel aggregation engines seeking to gain an advantage for their pricing algorithms. In some cases, bots will even hoard plane tickets or hotel reservations in online shopping carts, preventing actual vacationers from making travel arrangements.

Seemingly boosting demand, the researchers said bots can actually drive up prices and even leave planes and hotels half-full during the holiday period.

The company found that the percentage of bot traffic to online travel sites grew by 37% over the past year, regularly exceeding 10% of total traffic for an extended period between February and May 2019.

The increase, researchers said, is likely driven by lower costs and barriers to operating bots, and the intensifying competition between large travel aggregators running bot-powered price scraping operations online.

"The findings of the study clearly show that the activity of bots on travel websites is growing steadily," said Liel Strauch, director of Cyber Security Research at PerimeterX. "Every tourism business and organization must be aware of the trend and act consistently to prevent harm to customers."

Employees at PerimeterX's Tel Aviv office (Credit: LIAT MANDEL)

While the volume of bot traffic spiked at similar times to human interest in travel sites as expected, bots appeared to make up a smaller percentage of traffic during the summer months and a higher percentage during the colder, winter months. 


This may be due, researchers said, to bots checking for summer travel during March and April, before the vacation season actually begins.

"The war over the hearts of consumers is one of the main causes of consistent growth in bot traffic," Strauch said.

"We see clear indications that travel agencies and tourism websites are those operating bots to influence their competitors' pricing algorithm, thereby enhancing their own services. Bots have become a major factor in airline and tourism revenue maximization."

During July 2019, the researchers said, overall traffic - both humans and bots - focused much of their attention on the world's most popular destinations. These included the three New York City metro area airports (LaGuardia Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport), three London airports (Heathrow, Gatwick and City of London) and Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport.

In some instances, bot traffic actually exceeded human traffic. Iceland's Keflavík International Airport and Spain's Palma de Mallorca Airport were heavily targeted by bots, likely driven by bot-powered price checking during a fare war between online travel agencies.


Related Content

Hadassah Medical Center director-general Prof. Zeev Rotstein
August 13, 2019
Prof. Zeev Rotstein appointed chairman of Health Basket Committee

By EYTAN HALON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings