Court acquits man as wrongly imprisoned for murder after 4 years

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Jerusalem District Court acquitted Solomon Radai of murdering his wife on Monday, in a case which was initially announced as a coup for police in September 2014, due to police manipulation of the defendant.



The decision follows a January 2015 parallel decision by the same court acquitting Radai of separate attempted murder and arson charges, which means he will finally be freed after more than four years of wrongful imprisonment.





JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:

Due to the involvement of undercover operatives in encouraging Radai to commit additional crimes and in obtaining admissions, the case will have a major impact on the police’s future use of such undercover operations.Since Radai’s wife was murdered in 2003, the police had failed to break open the case. That was until 2014 when the police arrested Radai and used undercover operatives to obtain admissions from him and to motivate him to try to commit a new arson attempt.In 2015, the court said that, “the initiative and activism of the police in exploiting the fragile mental state of the accused after he was detained, exacerbates the tampering” with his actions “sufficiently to annul the accusations” regarding arson and attempted murder of a man designated by the police’s undercover operative.It is common for police to use undercover operatives, sometimes planted in jail as “convicts” to gain the trust of persons they suspect of crimes.The usual goal was to get the suspect to confess to the undercover person, once that person has won their trust.A parallel tactic is where an undercover operative poses as an additional party in an illegal transaction to draw in the suspect to committing to an illegal transaction.While these tactics are considered proper and even creative, the court decisions both in 2015 and on Monday said the operative in this case went too far.On Monday, the decision said that admissions by Radai were not credible due to manipulation by police undercover operations.The 2015 court said the operative planted the arson idea in Radai’s head, assisted him and paid him for perpetrating the act, to get back at someone who owed him a debt.Next, it said that the operative returned to Radai with a request to car bomb the same person who still owed him a debt.The 2015 court said the operative was so aggressive that it could not allow a trial of Radai, as it was very unclear that Radai would have undertaken the crimes without the operative planting them in his head.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



