Court cancels freeze order on Leviathan gas field

The freeze order stated that the Environmental Protection Ministry and Noble had not succeeded in disproving the claim that the gas field would cause irreversible damage to public health.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 19, 2019 09:41
An aerial view shows the newly arrived foundation platform of Leviathan natural gas field, in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Haifa (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
An aerial view shows the newly arrived foundation platform of Leviathan natural gas field, in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Haifa
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A Jerusalem District Court canceled a temporary injunction on Thursday that was filed preventing Noble Energy from conducting “operations involving gas emissions” at the Leviathan gas field. Another hearing against the operation of the gas field will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m.
The court ruled that the concern raised by the municipalities and organizations involved in the lawsuit that led to the injunction do not prevail considering the significant damage that would be caused to the progress of the project if the requested injunction was granted.
Judge Eli Abarbanel wrote in his decision that while government experts involved in the matter claim that the level of risk to public health is low, the plaintiffs failed to provide a professional opinion against this claim. He added that claims that the defendants did not notify the public as required by the clean air law did not seem to justify the requested injunction.
The Leviathan partners welcomed the court’s decision to lift the temporary restraining order in a statement on Thursday, stressing that "the Leviathan project has been subject to rigorous oversight by the ministries of energy and environmental protection and various other regulatory bodies."
"We are proud of this world-class project which is poised to deliver natural gas for the benefit of Israel’s citizens and the region," read the statement. "
The natural gas from Leviathan will improve Israel’s air quality by displacing coal, improve Israel’s environment, provide security of supply and create unprecedented commercial ties in the region."
On Wednesday, Noble Energy went to court in an attempt to cancel the injunction that had been filed on Tuesday, according to Maariv.
The order, filed by Abarbanel on Tuesday, temporarily froze the permit for gas emissions that had been granted to Noble by the Environmental Protection Ministry, Hebrew-language financial newspapers reported.
A hearing will be held on Sunday to address an application filed by the municipalities of Zichron Ya’acov, Jisr e-Zarka, Megiddo, Pardes Hanna and Emek Hefer, together with the Zalul Environmental Association.
Abarbanel wrote that the Environmental Protection Ministry and Noble had not succeeded in disproving the claim that the gas field would cause irreversible damage to public health if operations were not stopped.
The order prevents Noble from beginning the third stage of a test run at the gas field, which the application claims will cause emissions over eight days that would usually only be permitted over a period between 16 and 30 months.


