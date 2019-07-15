Court frees policeman who shot Ethiopian-Israeli

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Two weeks after killing an Ethiopian-Israeli under questionable circumstances, the policeman who shot him was ordered released from house arrest by the Haifa Magistrate’s Court.



At the same time, the Police Investigations Department finished its probe of the case and transferred its conclusions to the State Prosecution.

Significantly, while some initially called for a murder charge and the PID had been seeking a manslaughter charge, the final recommendation to the prosecution is for an involuntary manslaughter charge.Between manslaughter (more severe) and negligent homicide (less severe) on the spectrum of charges, involuntary manslaughter is a newly created category basically for acting dangerously with clearly criminal intent in a way that leads to killing someone, though there was no intent to kill.In contrast, murder requires specific intent to kill the person who died, manslaughter requires a general intent to kill someone and negligent homicide is a killing resulting from someone who acted irresponsibly, but not with dangerous criminal intent.Involuntary manslaughter still carries a maximum prison sentence of 12 years though courts usually ignore the maximum sentence with such crimes, meaning an actual sentence could be as little as one to two years.Surprisingly, and against the PID’s request, the court only prohibited the policeman from returning to his precinct near the Haifa area, but did not prohibit him from entering other police precincts.This, along with the fact that he has not yet been formally suspended, has also enraged critics who say the case is a flagship example of discrimination against Ethiopians.According to multiple associates of Tekah, the off-duty policemen injected himself into a low-key dispute and escalated it with shooting Tekah when he felt provoked by the group.Supporters of the policeman have pointed to leaked evidence that Tekah or another person in the group allegedly threw rocks at the policeman, making him feel endangered.They further allege that the policeman fired at the ground, but that the bullet ricocheted unintentionally into hitting and killing Tekah.Even if these more favorable versions of the incident are true, the policeman could still be charged with involuntary manslaughter as his decision to pull out and fire a gun in close proximity to Tekah may have been extremely dangerous and unreasonable.The case has rocked the country with the Ethiopian community accusing the PID of whitewashing the investigation and leaking favorable material to help the policeman’s image.Meanwhile, the policeman is now in hiding with his parents somewhere in the center of the country (with the police guarding him) to avoid the possibility of him being attacked by angry Ethiopians.Right after the incident he was arrested and brought to court in handcuffs.But shortly after the investigation got deeper into the facts, he was moved to house arrest.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



