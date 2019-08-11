Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Court allows deportation of Filipino woman and her minor child

MK Kassif complained that he isn’t allowed access to see the woman and her son, vows to fight “racist deportation of children born here.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 11, 2019 21:26
Filipino children protest their imminent deportation outside the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem, Israel. (photo credit: CASSANDRA GOMES HOCHBERG)

The Immigration Detention Review Tribunal  ruled on Sunday that it is possible to deport a Filipino woman and her 13-year-old Israeli-born son to the Philippines, Haaretz reported.

It is suspected the Immigration Authority will attempt to execute the decision quickly to avoid it being overturned by the district court.

MK Ofer Kassif [Hadash] is being refused entry to the Ben Gurion Airport detention center where the two are being kept.

Kassif argued that the refusal to allow him entry is in contradiction to the rights he has as a member of Knesset and that his party ”will continue to fight without compromise until the racist deportation of children who were born here ends.”

Israeli law does not include the concept of unlimited Jus soli, which is the legal right of persons born in it to enjoy citizenship.

In Israel, people who were born in it and do not have any other citizenship can request it between ages 18 to 21 if they lived in the country for over 5 years.

 



