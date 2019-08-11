Court allows deportation of Filipino woman and her minor child

The Immigration Detention Review Tribunal ruled on Sunday that it is possible to deport a Filipino woman and her 13-year-old Israeli-born son to the Philippines, Haaretz reported.



It is suspected the Immigration Authority will attempt to execute the decision quickly to avoid it being overturned by the district court.

MK Ofer Kassif [Hadash] is being refused entry to the Ben Gurion Airport detention center where the two are being kept.Kassif argued that the refusal to allow him entry is in contradiction to the rights he has as a member of Knesset and that his party ”will continue to fight without compromise until the racist deportation of children who were born here ends.”Israeli law does not include the concept of unlimited Jus soli, which is the legal right of persons born in it to enjoy citizenship.In Israel, people who were born in it and do not have any other citizenship can request it between ages 18 to 21 if they lived in the country for over 5 years.

