Court rejects Miri Regev NIS 1 million defamation suit against Channel 10

The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court on Thursday rejected Sports and Culture Minister Miri Regev's approximately NIS 1 million defamation lawsuit against Channel 10 and some of the outlets stars.
Dating back to negative reports by Channel 10 about Regev in 2015, the sports and culture minister hoped to even the score with her detractors, framing their reporting as false.
Responding to her claims, the court said that the reporting had overall been serious and responsible which entitled Channel 10 and the specific reporters involved, Baruch Kra and Sefi Ovadia, to a full defense from the defamation claims.
Due to this defense, the court also ordered Regev to pay NIS 25,000 to the defendants to cover their legal defense fees.
The defeat for Regev is even more striking because Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has won some defamation lawsuits in recent years against certain members of the media.
