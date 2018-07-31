Court rules Haredi political parties must let women run for office

Haredi men gather in Jerusalem for the funeral of Rabbi Shmuel Auerbach .
(photo credit: EHUD AMITON/TPS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The High Court of Justice ruled Tuesday that Agudat Yisrael, one of the Ashkenazi haredi (ultra-Orthodox) parties that make up United Torah Judaism, must let women run for Knesset and for city councils.
In a ruling of five judges, the court ruled that Agudat Yisrael must remove a clause in its party charter preventing women from being members of the party. The judges told the party's representatives to go back to its Council of Torah Sages and change the rule by September 2, three weeks ahead of the deadline for mayoral and city council candidates to announce their candidacy in the October 30 municipal races.
"This is an important step on the historic path on the way to integrating women in politics and preventing all parties from submitting lists that do not include women," said Michal Chernovitski, an activist for haredi women who heads an organization called Ear Ve'em (City and Mother).
A representative of the state told the court that the party's rules were discriminatory but nevertheless advised the court to follow a legal opinion of Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit and refrain from getting involved in UTJ's internal decision.
Agudat Yisrael's lawyers said preventing women from running was not a matter of Jewish law but of haredi culture and values and showing respect for women.
Meanwhile, in a blow to the prospective candidacy of Agudat Yisrael's Yossi Daitch for mayor of Jerusalem, Jerusalem city councilman Yitzhak Pindrus of Degel Hatorah, the other party that makes up United Torah Judaism, said it was unlikely Degel would endorse Daitch.
"We cannot back a candidate who has no chance of winning," Pindrus told the haredi weekly newspaper Shaharit
. "It is hard for me to believe that there is a haredi candidate who can win."
(function(w,d,s,i){w.ldAdInit=w.ldAdInit||[];w.ldAdInit.push({slot:10834723912266086,size:[0, 0],id:"ld-9628-9059"});if(!d.getElementById(i)){var j=d.createElement(s),p=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];j.async=true;j.src="//cdn2.lockerdomecdn.com/_js/ajs.js";j.id=i;p.parentNode.insertBefore(j,p);}})(window,document,"script","ld-ajs");
Pindrus also threatened to split UTJ in Jerusalem if Degel was not given equal representation to Agudat Yisrael on the combined list.