Culture minister bashes Arab Knesset member, says he belongs in Gaza

Miri Regev.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev bashed a group of Arab Knesset members on Sunday for meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Hadashot News has reported.
"Their place is in Gaza and not in Jerusalem," Regev said of the group. "Time and time again, [Joint list member Ahmad] Tibi and his group insist on proving to everyone that they are not really worthy of being members of the Israeli Knesset, they are Trojans who seek the evil of the State of Israel," Regev said.
Following the meeting of Arab-Israeli MKs with Erdogan,
the Turkish president ordered the termination of legal proceedings against a number of Arab-Israelis.
According to the delegation, Erdogan promised the lawmakers that he would order relevant authorities to end the proceedings, after the Israeli citizens spent approximately two weeks in custody, and that he would assist them with necessary medical care.
MKs Tibi, Taleb Abu Arar and Masud Gnaim were among those who participated in the 90-minute meeting at the Tarabya Presidential Campus on the shore of the Bosphorus.Eytan Halon contributed to this report.
