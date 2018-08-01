18 is a lucky number for Animix

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Eighteen looks to be a lucky number for Animix Tel Aviv, the Israel International Animation, Comics & Caricature Festival, which will open its 18th season on August 7 and run through August 11 at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque.



The festival features the best in animation and comics from Israel and around the world – with movies for adults and children, including feature films, shorts and documentaries and exhibits of comics on various themes.





(function(w,d,s,i){w.ldAdInit=w.ldAdInit||[];w.ldAdInit.push({slot:10834723912266086,size:[0, 0],id:"ld-9628-9059"});if(!d.getElementById(i)){var j=d.createElement(s),p=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];j.async=true;j.src="//cdn2.lockerdomecdn.com/_js/ajs.js";j.id=i;p.parentNode.insertBefore(j,p);}})(window,document,"script","ld-ajs");

Animix has lectures, classes and workshops for adults and children. These programs are done with great care; Animix is one of the best events to attend with your entire family – and compared to so many other summer attractions, the prices are very reasonable.There are also exhibits and comics on sale in and around the festival, which adds to the festive atmosphere.There will be a number of distinguished foreign guests at this year’s Animix who will be present at screenings of their work and who will conduct master classes. They include Israel-born Gil Alkabetz, an award-winning animated filmmaker who is based in Germany, where he has taught at select art schools and academies. He was part of the animation department on Tom Twyker’s live action/animated feature film, Run Lola Run.Tayo Fatunla, whose work has appeared all over the world, is one of Africa’s foremost comic artists. Born and based in England, Fatunla studied at the Joe Kubert School of Cartoon and Graphic Art in New Jersey. He has worked for several Nigerian national newspapers and his work has been published in the US by DC Comics. His cartoons are on permanent display at the International Museum of Cartoon Art (IMCA), Boca Raton, Florida. He has used his art effectively to illuminate themes from black history.The animated programs are extremely varied and include a celebration of International Cat Day – August 8 – with a film about feline cartoons, including Garfield, Sylvester, Felix and many more. Contemporary Czech animation is the subject of another program. Moving Words is a program of animated films by Israeli students that illustrate works by American writers.Among the full-length feature films for adults will be Seder-Masochism by Nina Paley, a movie that deserves to be seen for its title alone. It retells the traditional Passover story from different perspectives, including Moses, Jesus, the Angel of Death, the director’s father and a goddess.Nick Park’s latest film, Early Man, is listed as being forchildren, but adults often love Park’s brilliant claymation as much as kids do. Park is the director who made Wallace & Gromit, Chicken Run and The Curse of the Were-Rabbit.Another children’s film at the festival that is just as likely to please adults is April and the Extraordinary World, a feature film by Christian Desmares and Franck Ekinci, about a French girl in the 19th century who goes in search of her scientist parents after they vanish mysteriously.There will be a tribute to the late Stephen Hawking, whose life and work inspired so many artists and whose iconic image was a subject for so many cartoonists.Another program, just in time for the release of the Mamma Mia sequel, will be devoted to images associated with the band, ABBA, including cartoons, videos and other images.The festival includes music and there will be a Comic Concert, performed and created by pianist Itay Dvori, in which he will play original music inspired by and illuminating comics that will be projected on screen. In honor of Israel’s 70th anniversary, this year these comics will be by Israeli artists.Also in honor of Israel’s 70th, there will be a panel on Dosh’s iconic Israeli character, Srulik. Animix invited some of today’s Israeli cartoonists to create new works with Srulik, which they will present and discuss. Among the cartoonists participating will be Shay Charka, Shlomo Cohen, Uri Fink and Nusko. In addition, there will be a Srulik exhibit at the festival.For the full program and to order tickets, go to the festival website at http://www.animixfest.co.il/en/