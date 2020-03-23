"The Tel Aviv streets are very, very quiet and very, very silent, but we're going to make some noise all over the world. To feel today that we are all as one," Raichel said during the performance, after thanking The Jewish Agency, which hosted the event on its Facebook page.



Jewish Agency emissaries from around the world tune in to a live virtual concert with Idan Raichel (Credit: The Jewish Agency for Israel) True to his reputation as a supportive figure, Raichel sent messages of support and togetherness, as he performed some of his most well-known and uplifting songs, such as his hit song "Bo'ee" ("Come With Me").

“This is a time of solidarity around the world and of shared responsibility among Jewish communities, wherever they may be. At a time when there are no social gatherings, we sought to bring a message of hope from Israel into the hearts and homes of people across the globe,” said Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog.

Raichel has performed on some of the world's biggest stages, collaborating with other major artists in producing music, often in other languages, with the intention of breaking down barriers between people of different backgrounds and beliefs.

Earlier this year, he co-wrote the song " Feker Libi " by Eden Alene, which was written to represent Israel in Eurovision Song Contest 2020, which has now been canceled.