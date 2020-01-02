The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

A gentle rhythm king

Musical focusing on African refugees in Israel debuts this mont

By SHANNA FULD  
JANUARY 2, 2020 22:13
A gentle rhythm king (photo credit: YOAV ETIEL)
A gentle rhythm king
(photo credit: YOAV ETIEL)
America had Hamilton. Israel has Gently, a new musical with a nearly all minority cast. Out of 12 actors on stage, just three are not of African decent.
Bringing in drums, tears and laughter, the Haifa-born production tackles racism, classism and questions humanity. Writer Shiree Nadav-Naor brings the story of a married couple from Nigeria who take refuge in Israel: the husband a street musician and wife a maid for a famous Israeli writer and TV personality. The show has a few twists – the first being the birth of a white baby to the two black African parents.
A cast of African-Israeli soul and hip hop artists work to show what happens next – in a discriminatory and xenophobic climate. Elisee Akowendo, who hails from the Ivory Coast, is one of the show’s stars. Gently’s director calls him the rhythm king of the production.
Akowendo goes by FineBoy on stage and likely knows the struggle of being foreign. Akowendo made his way to Israel in his mid-twenties when he was spotted by a messianic pastor who saw his talent while he was singing his heart out in a church in his home nation – the Ivory Coast. A music fan since the age of seven, Akowendo settled in Tel Aviv by 2006 when he began creating his own Afro-Gospel band called the Groove Ambassadors. Just 10 years later, he was out on his own, signed by a label and making music his full-time work in the Holy Land. He’s worked with all of Israel’s top stars including Tamir Muskat and Ori Kaplan of Balkan Beat Box in addition to Gilad Segev and Gil Ron Shama – just to name a few. Akowendo forged his own genre of music while in Israel, calling it Tradi Trap – which mixes Afro and ethnic beats with folk sounds, rap and gospel.
While he has been in the music scene for more than two decades, Akowendo told The Jerusalem Post he never imagined himself being a part of a musical performance.
“They were looking for someone who knows how to drum and someone who knows how to perform and how to act,”Akowendo said. “Everyone directed them, to me.”
Akowendo reports the show is full of dancing, singing and a heck of a lot of drumming. In addition, he was ecstatic the show’s cast is nearly entirely black, reminiscent of the excitement following the production of Black Panther, a film in the US lauded for its abundance of people of color on screen, as well as behind the scenes.
“What they did is amazing. They just got together all the amazing black performers in Israel. The best visionaries, the best singers and performers – all together in one team,” Akowendo swooned.
After years of research, writer and actress Nadav-Naor said she was able to finally put her drama therapy experiences with refugees into something that could change the way thousands of people view them. Nadav-Naor took her work to husband and director Moshe Naor, who she says is the perfect man for the job. And that meant starting the show in the Haifa Theater, where Naor works full time.
“It’s hard to jump to into something like this if the person doesn’t have sensitivity and know the stories of refugees,” Nadav-Naor explained. “It’s not just about refugees, it’s about feeling part of something. You have a wife and kid and someone takes everything from you. Everyone in Israel has parents or grandparents who [experienced] a knock that came in the middle of the night.”
Nadav-Naor said much of her inspiration and motivation to write came from the refugee crisis in the US where kids are separated from their parents and placed into big shelters.
“It will be emotional but one day after, the words and the lyrics of the songs will get down and drop into their souls, it will penetrate them,” the writer said. “They will cherish what they have and be more empathetic to other people who don’t have it and I hope they will do something that will start to change themselves.”
Speaking for himself, Naor told the Post he intends for this show to improve Israeli theater, calling on artists from the country to make productions more inclusive.
“We hope that following the show, some dam will break, and the Israeli theater will go a step further and open its doors to more advanced casting where darker-skinned actors will have more place, and their contribution to the Israeli culture will be more significant and maybe help them integrate into Israeli society.”
The drumming begins in Haifa on January 9, where 8:30 p.m. performances will continue through March. Then, three shows will come to Tel Aviv’s Beit Hachayal Theater in late January.


Tags african migrants israeli actors musical
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo No to polarization By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Not antisemitism but ‘Jew-haterism’ & facelessness By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Think about it: Israel and the ICC By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eric Mandel Unity missing ingredient for success By ERIC R. MANDEL
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Defying history, transcending time By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
2 Hamas ‘promoting’ Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century,’ says Fata
Fatah and Hamas officials wait for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and representatives of Palestinian groups and movements as a part of an intra-Palestinian talks in Moscow, Russia February 12, 2019
3 New York Times columnist slammed for article on Jewish intelligence
Bret Stephens, former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary, is an op-ed columnist for The New York Times
4 Netanyahu met Germany's Merkel, but this image stole the show - photo 9
Top 10 photographs of the decade
5 Pompeo discusses US attacks on Iranian-militias with world leaders
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about airstrikes by the US military in Iraq and Syria, at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by
We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies