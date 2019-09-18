Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Abidin Ensemble pays tribute to the poetry of Nazim Hikmet

The Abidin Ensemble will present some of the poems of Hikmet, set to music by Turkish composer Erdem Buri (1923–1993).

By ORI J. LENKINSKI
September 18, 2019 20:11
ABIDIN ENSEMBLE. (photo credit: AARON ADAM)

The Abidin Ensemble will again present its successful tribute to works by the great Turkish poet Nazim Hikmet. The performance was presented at the Israel Festival in 2002 and a year later at the Oud Festival.

Hikmet (1902–1963) was also a playwright, film script writer, publicist, translator, and champion of peace and freedom. He brought about a revolution in the tradition of Turkish poetry by combining free rhyme and spoken language in his poetry, and even wrote about himself, his country and the whole world.

The Abidin Ensemble will present some of the poems of Hikmet, set to music by Turkish composer Erdem Buri (1923–1993).

The ensemble’s vocalist, Victoria Serruya, will perform the songs in Turkish. Hikmet’s poems, translated by Aza Tzvi, will be projected on a screen during the performance. Likewise, ensemble members will read other Hikmet poems translated by Israeli poet T. Carmi.
Victoria Serruya, vocals; Mayu Shviro, cello; Ehud Gerlich, bass; Oren Fried, percussion
September 26 at 8:30 p.m. at Confederation House, Jerusalem


