Acclaimed Israeli film to be shown on HBO ahead of nationwide premiere

HBO, the cable entertainment network, has bought the rights to show a new Israeli film, Nimrod Eldar’s The Day After I’m Gone.The movie, which have a festive premiere at Cinema City in Glilot on February 9, will be broadcast to HBO subscribers around the world on the same day. The movie will open in theaters throughout Israel on February 13. Our Boys, an Hebrew/Arabic language project that received critical acclaim around the world and generated controversy here at home.The Day After I’m Gone, which had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, stars one of Israel’s most popular actors, Menashe Noy, in the mournful and compelling story of a father struggling when his daughter (Zohar Meidan) becomes suicidal after her mother’s death. The two go to spend time with family in a community by the Dead Sea and try to cope with the tension between them. Liron Edery, the director of distribution for United King Features, which produced the film, said, "After the film has conquered the film festivals around the world, I am very excited that The Day After I’m Gone will also be shown too millions of viewers all over the world through the HBO network. This is a big and exciting achievement for the creators of the film and for the Israeli film industry."This is a significant step, because no other Israeli feature film has been broadcast on HBO in recent years, although several documentaries have. This summer, HBO collaborated with the Israeli company, Keshet Broadcasting, to create the miniseries,