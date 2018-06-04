Ahead of Tel Aviv appearance: Sofi Tukker’s idea of success

Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern already have a Grammy nomination, two iPhone commercials and a spotlight on the new FIFA 18 game under their fabulously fashionable belts. Still dreamy-eyed and fresh in their careers, the New York-based duo has already conquered the electronic world; now, the two are about to take on Tel Aviv at Hangar 11 on June 7.



The Jerusalem Post had some questions for them about their motivations in coming to Israel, their obsession with the Spice Girls, and the story of their friendship.





Neither of us has ever been to Israel before, but we have both always wanted to come.We are going to bring our whole Treehouse world. It’s a journey to a colorful, glittery, sweaty neon jungle.Yes. We both can’t wait.Everything, honestly – places and people and experiences. Life on the road has no shortage of new inspiration every step of the way. We even wrote Treehouse while we were on the road, so we are constantly being fueled and inspired by our experiences at shows.[Soph] is more lyrically driven and [Tuck] is all about the beats; but like our name suggests, we do everything together.That is kind of how it feels, actually: slightly less fancy maybe, but we still get to travel around the world with our best friends, playing music and loving life together, just like the Spice Girls. [Tuck] is probably Posh Spice (or wants to date Posh Spice), while [Soph] is more of a Sporty Spice.It was crazy. It was when “Drinkee” first came out on SoundCloud, so we didn’t believe that the email they sent us was legitimate in the beginning. When we learned that it was, we got our sh*t together and found a lawyer, which helped us really start the band and shift all of our focus onto the music.We love the way Portuguese sounds and truly feel that music is a universal language. There is a whole other meaning when you understand the words, but when you don’t, you have different associations with the sounds, and that can be just as special in a totally different way – almost like a mantra.We were really just grateful for Apple. They made our careers possible by sharing our music with many more people that we wouldn’t necessarily reach otherwise.It definitely fuels us. We don’t take anything for granted, and we are excited to keep working, and enjoy every second along the way.We started making music together when we met, but we didn’t become friends for a while. It was always about the music first. Turns out we really like each other though.We like to say that we don’t compromise. If both of us don’t absolutely love something, then we scrap it. That’s why we love the name “Sofi Tukker” – it really does feel like we are a single entity.There was a brief period where we thought we would go for the whole “smoky and mysterious” thing. Then we realized that we are really excitable people and decided to embrace the color.Sophie: Tucker is my fashion icon. We both know what we like, and we also both encourage each other to be more ourselves every day.We do a little workout. [Soph] does a little meditation and [Tuck] listens to pump-up music – and then we are ready to go. We love what we do, and the people who come to our shows bring such incredible energy, too, which is easy to feed off of.We already have a lot of new songs ready. We have been really inspired making new music recently. It doesn’t stop just because we are touring or because we put out an album. Our music is always in creation.It means reaching our full potential as artists, performers and writers; it means continuing to enjoy all of it and keeping this spirit alive; it means lifting up and connecting with as many people as possible along the way.