The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Albert Speer’s Hollywood ambitions revealed in new documentary

Speer worked in the early 1970s with Andrew Birkin, a screenwriter who has since written the screenplay for The Name of the Rose, to turn his book, Inside the Third Reich, into a screenplay.

By HANNAH BROWN  
MARCH 1, 2020 20:37
ALBERT SPEER, Hitler’s chief architect and the highest-ranking Nazi to be spared the death penalty at the Nuremberg trials. (photo credit: HANNS-PETER FRENTZ)
ALBERT SPEER, Hitler’s chief architect and the highest-ranking Nazi to be spared the death penalty at the Nuremberg trials.
(photo credit: HANNS-PETER FRENTZ)
Speer Goes to Hollywood, a fascinating new documentary by Israeli director Vanessa Lapa, drew an enthusiastic response at its world premiere at the Berlinale, the Berlin International Film Festival, on Wednesday.
Albert Speer, Hitler’s chief architect and the highest-ranking Nazi to be spared the death penalty at the Nuremberg trials, wrote a bestselling memoir following his release from Spandau Prison, which he believed would be made into a Hollywood film. Insisting he didn’t know the details of the Final Solution or what went on in the concentration camps, Speer worked in the early 1970s with Andrew Birkin, a screenwriter who has since written the screenplay for The Name of the Rose, to turn his book, Inside the Third Reich, into a screenplay for Paramount Pictures. Birkin and Speer taped their work meetings and these tapes are the basis for Speer Goes to Hollywood.
It’s riveting and bizarre to listen to Speer talking about which aspects of his Nazi career would make for the most cinematic moments, which gives new meaning to the cynical joke, “There’s no business like Shoah business.” It’s also strange to hear Birkin prod Speer on his absurd claim that he was ignorant of the Holocaust and of the horrific conditions imposed on the 12 million slave laborers who were at his command.
The documentary also features several recorded telephone conversations between Birkin and Sir Carol Reed, the great British director who made such classics as The Third Man. Reed read drafts of the screenplay – which went through many versions – and was appalled by what he saw as Birkin’s attempt to “whitewash” Speer. His clear objections force Birkin to confront the fact that he may be getting too close to his subject and losing perspective.
Extensive testimony from Nuremberg reveals the extent of the suffering of the laborers who constructed the buildings Speer designed. At the end of Speer Goes to Hollywood, news footage shows the full extent of the death camp horrors.
The film will certainly be shown at film festivals and theaters during the upcoming year.


Tags film nazi movie
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Only way to prevent fourth elections is for everyone to go vote By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will the fighting end after the elections? - analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Elections, Super Tuesday and US-Israel relations By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Egypt's Mubarak was a friend to Israel By EHUD OLMERT
Keeping antisemitism afloat at the Aalst carnival By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
3 1 in 5 Europeans says secret Jewish cabal runs the world, survey finds
Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose antisemitism, in Parliament Square in London.
4 347 rabbis sign letter rejecting Bernie Sanders' 'outrageous comments'
Bernie Sanders
5 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by