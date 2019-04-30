For first time, model wears burkini in Sports Illustrated

Fashion model and former refugee Halima Aden, who is breaking boundaries as the first hijab wearing model gracing magazine covers and walking in high profile runway shows has her makeup applied during a shoot at a studio in New York City, U.S .August 28, 2017. Photo taken August 28, 2017..
(photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Somali-American model Halima Aden is the first Sports Illustrated model to be featured in the magazine in a Burkini. The photographs of the Kenya shoot will be published in the upcoming May 8 issue, Yahoo News reported.
Aden also wore a Hijab during the shooting, another first for the magazine.
The Muslim model told Good Morning America
that the magazine's decision to feature “a girl that's wearing a bikini... right alongside a girl that's wearing a burkini”
shows that “as women we can come alongside each other and be each other’s biggest cheerleaders.”
MJ Day, editor of the Sports Illustrated
Swimsuit Issue, said the upcoming magazine is "one of the biggest and broadest samplings of beauty that we've ever featured."
"Now girls are going to be able to see they don't have to change themselves," she said. "They don't have to conform to fit in."
The magazine has in the past featured plus-size models such as Ashley Graham and Philomena Kwao as well as African-Americans models like Beyonce and Tyra Banks.
Israeli model Bar Refali made history in 2009 when she became the first Israeli to appear on the cover of the Sports Illustrated
. She was followed by Esti Ginzburg in December 2012.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>