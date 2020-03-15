Amid coronavirus cancellations, local shows will go on – online

Some of Israel’s finest musicians have performances that will be coming soon – to your living room.Following the past week of government regulations limiting gatherings due to concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus – culminating in the announcement Saturday night that all cultural events would be canceled until further notice – some Israeli musicians will be performing for the millions stuck at home via streaming on various outlets. The missile barrages last November that drove residents of the south into shelters were a good dress rehearsal for the current health crisis. In that case, musicians went to the shelters and played for small audiences. But this time, even small numbers of spectators are not permitted so the musicians are performing in empty auditoriums.Zappa and the Keshet group broadcast a show by Idan Raichel on Saturday night, live on Channel 12 and the N12 website, which is just the beginning of its corona crisis programming.
In their “The Show Must Go On” series, Zappa and Keshet, partnering with a number of corporate sponsors, will be hosting dozens of Israel’s top musicians on Zappa social media channels, Channel 12, Mako and N12. The diverse group of performers includes Harel Skaat, Eviatar Banai, Amir Dadon, Maor Cohen, Asaf Amdursky, Dudu Aharon, Danny Robas, Knessiat Hasechel, Netta Barzilai, Marina Maximillian, Monica Sex, Natan Goshen, Idan Habib, Miki Gavrielov, Elai Botner, Amir Benyun, Kobi Aflalo, Karolina, Keren Peles, Rami Kleinstein, Shuli Rand, the Shalva Band and Shimon Buskila.Golan Einat, owner of the Zappa Group, said: “In these difficult days, it is a great privilege for us to try to bring Zappa’s live performances directly into the homes of hundreds of thousands of people in Israel.”Singer Ivri Lider announced Saturday that he was working with Partner to produce a show that would be broadcast on a channel from Partner. He will be performing in Caesarea with Tomer Meisner on March 18 and said he would be announcing further details soon on social media.
Lider, in the interview in which he announced his upcoming concert, noted that the cultural ban would be tough on the music industry and noted that behind the scenes of every concert were dozens of staff who would now be out of work as well, so he noted that these online broadcasts would be a way to keep people employed.We can only hope that these shows won’t be necessary for too much longer, but in the meanwhile they can definitely bring some much-needed fun into closed rooms.
In their “The Show Must Go On” series, Zappa and Keshet, partnering with a number of corporate sponsors, will be hosting dozens of Israel’s top musicians on Zappa social media channels, Channel 12, Mako and N12. The diverse group of performers includes Harel Skaat, Eviatar Banai, Amir Dadon, Maor Cohen, Asaf Amdursky, Dudu Aharon, Danny Robas, Knessiat Hasechel, Netta Barzilai, Marina Maximillian, Monica Sex, Natan Goshen, Idan Habib, Miki Gavrielov, Elai Botner, Amir Benyun, Kobi Aflalo, Karolina, Keren Peles, Rami Kleinstein, Shuli Rand, the Shalva Band and Shimon Buskila.Golan Einat, owner of the Zappa Group, said: “In these difficult days, it is a great privilege for us to try to bring Zappa’s live performances directly into the homes of hundreds of thousands of people in Israel.”Singer Ivri Lider announced Saturday that he was working with Partner to produce a show that would be broadcast on a channel from Partner. He will be performing in Caesarea with Tomer Meisner on March 18 and said he would be announcing further details soon on social media.
Lider, in the interview in which he announced his upcoming concert, noted that the cultural ban would be tough on the music industry and noted that behind the scenes of every concert were dozens of staff who would now be out of work as well, so he noted that these online broadcasts would be a way to keep people employed.We can only hope that these shows won’t be necessary for too much longer, but in the meanwhile they can definitely bring some much-needed fun into closed rooms.