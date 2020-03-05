The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Anime and Manga return to Jerusalem

Held every year at the International Convention Center, The Association for Anime and Manga in Israel is Israel’s biggest annual confab focusing on Japanese culture.

By AARON REICH  
MARCH 5, 2020 11:11
HUNDREDS OF anime fans, many in costume, converge on the Jerusalem International Convention Center at last year’s Harucon (photo credit: ERIK PRIES)
HUNDREDS OF anime fans, many in costume, converge on the Jerusalem International Convention Center at last year's Harucon
(photo credit: ERIK PRIES)
The Association for Anime and Manga in Israel (AMAI) is returning to Jerusalem this Purim for the 13th iteration of their annual flagship Harucon event.
Held every year at the International Convention Center, the event is Israel’s biggest annual confab focusing on Japanese culture, and is supported by the Japanese Embassy in Israel, Nintendo in Israel, the Israel-Japan Friendship Society and Chamber of Commerce and comic book retailer Comikaza.
As usual, a major focus of the convention will be the various retailers selling new and second-hand geek merchandise ranging from cheap used video games and consoles to hats, decorative pillows, posters, figurines, jewelry, costumes and more. The event also hosts a variety of lectures, panels and workshops throughout the day. Of particular note are the lectures given by noted Israeli comic book artist Guy Lenman, who recently won Japan’s International Manga Award for his comic book Piece of Mind; lectures on affordable cosplay; a calligraphy workshop; a panel of Israeli anime YouTubers; and more academic-oriented lectures from the likes of Dr. Danny Orbach from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem’s Department of Asian Studies and Dr. Raz Greenberg from Tel Aviv University’s East Asian Studies Department.
Also taking place is the cosplay event, a major feature at both Harucon and at AMAI’s summer event, CAMI, where cosplayers show off their hard work designing costumes of some of their favorite characters from anime, manga, movies and video games. Some of the winners of previous cosplay events at Harucon have gone on to represent Israel at the World Cosplay Summit event in Nagoya, Japan.
As is typical of Israel’s geek conventions, the event is very accessible to diehard enthusiasts and casual newcomers, with there truly being something for everyone.
Harucon will take place March 10 at the Jerusalem International Convention Center. Doors open at 9 a.m. Tickets (at door or online): NIS 70; preorder: NIS 65. Children aged 5 years or less: Free. For more information (in English and Hebrew): harucon.org.il/en20/.


Tags tel aviv university purim israel japan
