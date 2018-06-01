Avraham Tal brings historic Caesarea stones to life

A magical atmosphere is almost guaranteed for concertgoers under the stars at northern Israel's iconic, history-filled Caesarea Amphitheater.



Yet fans of Israeli singer Avraham Tal who made the journey to the Roman-built arena on the shores of the Mediterranean were treated to an especially magical evening as the veteran musician rocked, partied and sang along with fans who barely sat down during the hour-and-a-half set.





Performing at Caesarea is considered the peak of an Israeli musician's career and Tal was visibly moved by his second appearance at the amphitheater in two years, temporarily pausing the proceedings in order to soak up the unique arena's atmosphere.Fans were treated to all of Tal's greatest songs, made famous during a career spanning more than two decades, with his voice remaining as unique and outstanding as it was at the beginning of his exceptional contribution to Israeli music, which started as vocalist of the band Fools of Prophecy.Accompanied by an energetic band of passionate musicians, Tal opened the evening with renditions of "Adam tzover zichronot" (Man collects memories), "Ani itcha" (I'm with you) and "Im at holechet" (If you leave). The 4000-strong audience was already on its feet.Fans were in for a big surprise as Tal invited talented singer Narkis to join him on stage to perform together her song "Nagid sh'ein pahad yoter" (Let's say there's no more fear). Their voices combined to form a powerful, moving harmony that stunned the crowd into a temporary silence.Tal and his ensemble demonstrated their musical prowess, entertaining concertgoers with a wide range of instruments. Tal said he once dreamed of being a drummer, and demonstrated to the crowd that he could have easily pursued a career on the drums.Raising the tempo mid-concert, Tal invited the audience to jump with him and his band as he performed "Hu" (Him) and "Ten li mangina" (Give me a tune), the latter co-produced with Israeli hip hop band Hadag Nahash.As the concert drew to a close, Tal dedicated his song "Or Alon" (Alon's light), written in memory of terror victim Alon Bakal, to members of Alon's family in the crowd. Tal also drew attention to the presence of hundreds of members of the audience from the Brothers for Life organization, set up by wounded IDF officers to provide critical assistance to fellow wounded Israeli servicemen.Thousands of fans, having been treated to an unforgettable evening at an unparalleled venue, left the historic stones of Caesarea hoping Tal will return for a third consecutive year next summer. Should he return, it will be an evening not to be missed.