Bon Jovi gives love for Israel a good name

Even at 57, Jon Bon Jovi can still rock an entire city.



On Thursday night at Tel Aviv’s Park HaYarkon, the music god and his iconic band performed the closeout, sold-out concert of their two-month world tour with abounding energy, stirring an originally tame crowd of over 45,000 people into a frenzy.

Bon Jovi first spoke two songs into the concert - produced by Live Nation Israel, saying “Well, good evening, Tel Aviv. I told you we’d be back, we have a lot of catching up to do, I’m not going to do a lot of talking.”Bon Jovi stayed true to his word, letting his songs talk for themselves. He “brought it all the way back” to his earliest hits, including many from top-selling 80s albums Slippery When Wet and New Jersey.About halfway through the concert, Bon Jovi sang, “We Don’t Run”, which he reminded the crowd that he dedicated to Israel when it came out in 2015.“This one is for the incredible people of Israel, for their strength, for their love, this one is for them,” he said.Among those on stage with the lead singer were long time band members David Bryan (keyboardist) and Tico Torres (drums). Phil X, lead guitarist, who has been with the band since 2016 after guitarist Richie Samboro left the band, truly gave an electric performance.Despite the heat, Bon Jovi did not stop rocking for almost three hours. They interspersed crowd-pleasers such as “It’s My Life” and “Wanted Dead Or Alive” with newer songs.Although he may not be able to hit the high notes he used to in the 80s, Jon still had the classic charisma that allows his band to continue to be one of the best shows around.

