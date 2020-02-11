Business guru Robin Sharma heads to Israel

Author and leadership expert Robin Sharma, one of the world’s foremost speakers on personal control, will be holding court at the Shlomo Group Arena in Tel Aviv on May 1.A former lawyer, Sharma has catapulted into mega-fame due to the success of his books, including The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari and The 5 AM Club: Own Your Morning. Elevate Your Life, which have sold over 15 million copies in 75 countries and been praised by celebrities and CEOs alike.With an ability to magnetize the audience, Sharma is ranked among the world’s leading business advisers, working with personalities like Bill Clinton, John Bon Jovi and Shaquille O’Neal and companies and institutions such as NASA, Microsoft, Nike, Harvard University and Yale University.In Israel, The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari is the country’s fifth best-selling book.According to his press bio, Sharma guides people to “realize their highest leadership capacities within the organization so that personal responsibility, productivity, ingenuity and mastery soars.”His Israel appearance on May 1 will begin at 9:00 a.m. Tickets, ranging from NIS 199-459, are available at www.eventim.co.il/robin.