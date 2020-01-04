Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden celebrate arrival of baby girl

Actress Cameron Diaz , famous from such films as 2000 Charlie’s Angels, 2003 Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle and the voice actress behind Fiona in Shrek, became a mother to a baby girl on Saturday.







The news were made public via the social media presence of both Diaz and her husband, musician Benji Madden of the band Good Charlotte.



“We are so happy, blessed and grateful,” Diaz wrote on Instagram, informing the public her baby was named Raddix Madden and that the new-born had “captured our hearts.”



Diaz also explained she will not be posting any pictures of her baby online.



Diaz and Madden married in 2015 and opted for a Jewish wedding despite not being Jewish, Tablet reported.



The wedding included a broken glass and plenty of Mazal Tovs, yet the reason for this decision remains private.

