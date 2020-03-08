The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Cancel Culture - How coronavirus is affecting the arts scene in Israel

“If the virus isn’t contained in the next two months, it could have a long-term negative impact on the music scene in Israel, and the arts landscape in general,” said a music industry insider.

By HANNAH BROWN  
MARCH 8, 2020 15:48
A young woman wears a costume as a reference to coronavirus during the Jewish holiday of Purim in Ashkelon March 8, 2020 (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A young woman wears a costume as a reference to coronavirus during the Jewish holiday of Purim in Ashkelon March 8, 2020
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
The cultural scene in Israel looks to be another casualty of the novel coronavirus.  But how long the restrictions last and what the longterm effect of the virus on the Israeli arts scene will be remains to be seen.
The Ministry of Health’s decree on March 4 banning all gatherings of more than 5,000 people to stop the spread of the virus certainly will have a chilling effect on the spring concert season, and possibly the summer events, too, if the ban stays in effect.
“If the virus isn’t contained in the next two months, it could have a long-term negative impact on the music scene in Israel, and the arts landscape in general,” said someone who follows the music industry closely.
Like others interviewed for this article, he didn’t want to be quoted by name, partly because all anyone can do at this point is speculate. “Cancelled shows might be hard to rebook because we’ll be competing with other markets, although we pay competitively. Some shows will be rescheduled and some won’t.”
Concerts by local artists have already been cancelled and postponed. On Thursday, appearances by Nathan Goshen and Ishay Ribo at the Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, which seats about 10,000, were postponed till May. Another large-scale postponement was of an event scheduled for March 8 at the same auditorium for municipality workers from around Israel, which was to feature 2018 Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai, Rita, Sarit Haddad, Eden Ben Zaken and many others.
One of the most-anticipated Purim events in the gay community, DJ Ofer Nissim’s party at Bitan 1 in Tel Aviv was postponed till early April.
Shows by foreign artists are likely to face cancellations as well, both because of the restrictions on large gatherings and because the artists may not even be able to enter the country. Currently, travelers from Germany, Austria, Italy, France, Spain and Switzerland are not allowed to enter Israel, as well as from seven Asian countries including China and Japan. There are currently conflicting reports as to whether American tourists will be continue to be allowed into the country, as the numbers of those infected continue to rise in the US.
The crisis is unlikely to be resolved in time for Eurovision 2020, which begins on May 11. The Israeli public broadcasting authority, KAN, canceled its delegation’s participation in a planning event ahead of the festival. Dutch broadcaster NPO said Eurovision organizers were consulting with health experts to make the event safe during the outbreak.
Spring/summer concerts scheduled in Tel Aviv include Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds on June 17, Pixies on July 14 and Celine Dion in early August.
In spite of the mounting crisis, British rocker, Morrissey, formerly of the Smiths, just announced two concert dates in May, at the Zappa Shuni Amphitheater and on the Tel Aviv Exhibition Grounds. The shows will seat fewer than 5,000 spectators. Morrissey has performed in Israel frequently and “always says something controversial and always puts on a good show,” said the music industry insider.  Morrissey posed for a promotional photo in front of a white wall on which the words, “You’ll be fine” are spray-painted in blue.
But not everyone is so laid back about the current situation.The Israel Association of Musical Performing Arts Promoters sent a letter to the Finance Committee Chairman, MK Moshe Gaffney, requesting compensation for the economic damage due to the cancellations last week, Ynet reported.
The virus will affect the film industry as well. The 17th French Film Festival, which is scheduled to open at cinematheques around the country on March 18, will go forward as planned, but foreign guests will not be able to attend. Israeli filmmakers Shira Geffen, Etgar Keret and Keren Ben Rafael, who have worked on French co-productions, will be present.
The large Israeli film festivals — Docaviv, the Tel Aviv documentary film festival, in May, the Jerusalem Film Festival in July and the Haifa International Film Festival in the fall, are far enough in the future so that it’s too early for them to make changes. The Jerusalem Film Festival’s opening would definitely be affected if the current guidelines are still in place, since its opening event is a screening at the Sultan’s Pool Amphitheater that seats more than 5,000. In 2014, the opening ceremony was cancelled due to the prohibition on large gatherings during the Gaza War.
But the local festivals are only part of the story. Israelis in the film industry are worried about what will happen with key international film festivals that are traditionally launching pads for Israeli movies, particularly the Tribeca Film Festival in April in New York and the Cannes Film Festival in May. One filmmaker, who got word that her latest film would be screened at one of these festivals, was worried that the event would be cancelled. “Maybe they could just stream the whole festival?” she mused. “That would make sense because a lot of us [Israeli filmmakers] are hoping to sell our movies to streaming services instead of traditional theatrical distribution.”
While so much is uncertain right now, one thing is clear, said a Tel Aviv music professional: “The virus will create a huge logistical nightmare for all.”


Tags culture music coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The big winner in Israel's elections is the Joint List By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will coronavirus bring Netanyahu and Gantz together? By YAAKOV KATZ
From Whitney Houston’s hologram to political comebacks By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu getting defectors is 'worst of all evils' By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Coronavirus and Israeli electoral ills By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Benjamin Netanyahu defeats Gantz, but is still short a majority
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2020.
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 Netanyahu's bloc to stay at 58 seats
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
4 Up to 100,000 Israelis in isolation as Israel expands traveler quarantine
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adn Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman address the nation on the coronavirus epidemic, March 4, 2020
5 Health Ministry denies Israel to quarantine American tourists
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to a tent during his visit to the Chaim Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan, Israel, for discussion on the coronavirus, February 19, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by