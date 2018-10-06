Captain America no more - Chris Evans leaves blockbuster role

Captain America.
(photo credit: YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
American actor Chris Evans, who took on the role of iconic comic book hero Captain America since the character hit screens in 2011, announced on social media he will not be returning as the fictional World War II hero again.
"Playing the role over the last eight years has been an honor," the actor stated. "Thank you for the memories!"
Evans played the Captain in the character's films, as well as films about the Avengers, a fictional team lead by Captain America, and other movies he makes short cameos in that take part in the fictional Marvel universe.
Captain America isn't the only Marvel superhero Evans played; he additionally played the Human Torch in the Fantastic Four films.
While less noticeable than the Avenger films or the Captain America films which were embraced by fans around the world, the Fantastic Four films were not as successful at the box office. However, Evans was able to play a much more light-hearted role as the Human Torch, who is playful, boyish, and slightly egoistical - everything that Captain America is not.
Evans wrapped up his involvement in The Avengers 4
film, which is due to be released in 2019.
Rumors among fans claim that his character is killed or replaced by another hero. However, it is also possible Evans did not want to play Captain America anymore, not unlike Australian actor Hugh Jackman, who decided not to resume the role of the mutant Wolverine in the X-men movies in 2017, yet another Marvel Comics franchise.
JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:
Created by Jewish-American writer Joe Simon and Jewish-American artist Jack Kirby, Captain America took on iconic statues in the Marvel Universe and American pop culture
. Being a very weak young man, he joins the US army to fight the Nazis in World War II, where he is given superpowers thanks to a serum developed by his scientist friend. The character becomes both powerful and ethical, representing a highly idealistic version of American values which is respected by all the other characters in the fictional Marvel universe.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>