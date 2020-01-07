The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Controversial Prozac Nation author Elizabeth Wurtzel is dead at 52

Author Elizabeth Wurzel, whose controversial, bestselling 1994 memoir, Prozac Nation, helped make discussing depression and mental illness socially acceptable, is dead at 52.

By HANNAH BROWN  
JANUARY 7, 2020 20:37
Elizabeth Wurtzel, in Brooklyn, NY (October 2014) (photo credit: DAVID SHANKBONE/ WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Elizabeth Wurtzel, in Brooklyn, NY (October 2014)
(photo credit: DAVID SHANKBONE/ WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Author Elizabeth Wurzel, whose controversial, bestselling 1994 memoir, Prozac Nation, helped make discussing depression and mental illness socially acceptable, is dead at 52.

Wurtzel died from metastatic breast cancer in Manhattan on Tuesday, her friend, the writer David Samuels, told the New York Times.
Wurtzel’s book, published when she was just 27, was full of candid and often unflattering anecdotes about her drug use and sexual behavior, and drew much criticism from all quarters but was a New York Times bestseller and became the basis of a 2001 film starring Christina Ricci. Michiko Kakutani, writing in The New York Times, said, “Wrenching and comical, self-indulgent and self-aware, Prozac Nation possesses the raw candor of Joan Didion's essays, the irritating emotional exhibitionism of Sylvia Plath's The Bell Jar, and the wry, dark humor of a Bob Dylan song.”
The book, which presaged the oversharing of the social-media era, inspired public dialogue about psychotropic medications that changed the way Americans viewed and spoke about depression. Writing in a 2018 article on the website, The Cut, about the impact of Prozac Nation and her public persona, she said, “I was a hashtag before there was Twitter.”
Her subsequent books were not nearly as successful and received scathing reviews. Writing in The Guardian, Toby Young said that her 2001 book, More, Now Again, was “a confessional memoir by someone who has nothing to confess.” She wrote for many newspapers and magazines, including The Wall Street Journal.

Wurtzel was born to Jewish family in New York City in 1967 and attended the Jewish school, Ramaz. She graduated from Harvard and wrote about music for The New Yorker and New York Magazine before publishing Prozac Nation.
Although she rarely wrote about international politics, in 2009, she published an article in The Guardian that said that the European outrage over Israel’s actions in the 2008-2009 conflict with Gaza, compared with international tolerance for human-rights abuses in China, Darfur and Arab nations, indicated strong antisemitism.
She went to Yale Law School in 2004 and received her J.D. degree in 2008, working as a lawyer for several years and writing on legal issues.
She married James Freed Jr., a photo editor and writer, in 2015, the same year she received her breast-cancer diagnosis. In 2019, she announced they had separated. In an interview with Vice, she said that having breast cancer was not as stressful as being single in her 20s: “If I can handle 39 breakups in 21 days, I can get through cancer."


Tags feminism Mental Health movie
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Foreign Ministry shame By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Why does ‘The Second Israel’ adore Benjamin Netanyahu? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Say 'no' to antisemitism By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern Above the Fold: The impeachment of Trump By MICAH HALPERN
Daniel Pipes Will Arab anti-Zionism revive? By DANIEL PIPES

Most Read

1 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
2 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
3 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
4 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
5 How will Iran retaliate for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani?
Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani (L) and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by