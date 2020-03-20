Coronavirus: Industrial design student at Bezalel designs protective mask

An industrial design student at Bezalel Academy in Jerusalem developed a design for a protective mask against air pollution and different types of bacteria and viruses, right as coronavirus spread throughout the world.Yael Mordechay created the mask as a part of her first semester studio project on wearable technology. Her design, which was released out of pure coincidence just as the coronavirus plagued the planet, uses the same technologies as massive gas masks and filters. The mask is supposed to be a more tasteful and comfortable alternative to those masks which are built to defend one from nuclear war and other chemical-related emergencies.The mask is paired with a case with built-in UV light technology, which neutralized the particles and bacteria that the mask may have collected, all the while keeping it sterilized and safe for reuse.An Israeli company, which developed a fabric which could be used for such protective masks, donated 120,000 masks to Israeli hospitals this past week.