Coronavirus be damned, Morrissey returning to Israel

Between the coronavirus panic and his track record of cancelling tours, nothing is for sure. But British iconoclast rocker Morrissey has announced plans to return to Israel for the fourth time, for two shows in May – on the 9th at the Zappa Shuni Amphitheater and on the 11th at the Tel Aviv Exhibition Grounds.The former front man of The Smiths is wildly popular in Israel, and with tickets limited to 5,000 due to Health Ministry directives, they should go fast. www.eventim.co.il *9066 or www.zappa.co.il *9080.