David Grossman novel to be adapted into an American movie

David Grossman’s novel, A Horse Walks Into a Bar, the story of a standup comedian working through conflicts during one night’s performance, has been optioned by Village Roadshow Pictures for a feature film adaptation.



The novel, first published in 2014 in Hebrew, won the 2017 Man Booker prize in an English translation.

Most Recent Videos from JPost

Village Roadshow, an Australian-American company with headquarters in Los Angeles, said it will produce the adaptation with Veritas Entertainment Group, according to a report published Monday in The Hollywood Reporter.Grossman is one of Israel’s leading writers. His fiction and nonfiction have won virtually every Israeli literary prize and many international awards, in addition to the Man Booker prize, and in 2018 he was awarded the Israel Prize. His work has appeared in The New Yorker and has been translated into more than 40 languages. His books include See Under: Love, which became an international sensation when it was translated. His most recent book, Life Plays with Me, which just came out this year. In 2008, he wrote the novel, To The End of the Land, a complex story about parents coping with the possibility that their soldier son has been killed in conflict, which was inspired by the death of his own son in the second Lebanon War in 2006.Several of his films have been adapted for movies and television in Israel, including Intimate Grammar by Nir Bergman, based on The Book of Intimate Grammar; Someone to Run With by Oded Davidoff; and Shimon Dotan’s The Smile of the Lamb. In addition, his beloved children’s stories about a boy named Itamar were filmed for Israeli television. His novel, The Zigzag Kid, was made into a Dutch film in 2012 that was a coproduction among several European countries.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });