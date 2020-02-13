Dinosaur Jr. to join Nick Cave in Tel Aviv

American grunge pop pioneers Dinosaur Jr. have been added to the Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds show taking place June 17 at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv. The Massachusetts-based trio took their cue from Neil Young and Crazy Horse to create some of the noisiest and most passionate guitar rock of the era. While compatriots like Nirvana and the Pixies made it big, Dinosaur Jr. remained cult heroes and broke up in 1997. The original members – guitarist J Mascis, drummer Emmett Murphy and bassist Lou Barlow – reunited two years ago and have been performing ever since. Caution to fans of Cave: they’re going to be loud.http://www.eventim.co.il/nickcave | *9066