Dream Theater returns to Israel.
Progressive metal heavyweights Dream Theater will be returning to Israel this summer for a show at Live Park in Rishon Lezion on July 18, under the banner Dream Fest Israel.
The American band, formed in 1985 at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, has performed here in 2009, 2011 and 2017.
Known for their precision arrangements and flamboyant showmanship, the band’s latest album Distance Over Time was declared by the Express in London to be a “doozy” filled with “dramatic sonic epic adventures and musical detours of exquisite musicianship.”
Longtime keyboardist Jordan Rudess, who is Jewish, has a special connection with Israel – he stayed in Tel Aviv and performed in 2005 and 2011 with Aviv Gefen and Porcupine Tree’s Steven Wilson in their side project Blackfield. Last year, Rudess performed a solo show at Reading 3 in Tel Aviv, titled “Bach to Rock.”Tickets for Dream Theater are available at https://dreamfest-2019.co.il
