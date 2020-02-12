Dutch violinist and composer André Rieu returns to Israel

Dutch violinist and composer André Rieu is returning to Tel Aviv with his Johann Strauss Orchestra, following a series of sold out shows in 2018. The repertoire of the renowned musician and his 60-piece orchestra includes famous waltzes, as well as ballads. Rieu will present The Second Waltz by Shostakovich, Ravel’s Bolero and the main theme from The Godfather, among other selections. His 2018 shows were called “gorgeous” and “mesmerizing” by Jerusalem Post reviewer Ilanit Chernick.The show will take place on Wednesday, November 4, at the Menorah Mivtahim Arena. Tickets are NIS 295 and are available by calling *8780 and online.