Experiencing two worlds in the heart of Tel Aviv-Jaffa

In the world of luxury hotels, perfection, attention to detail and service excellence are of utmost importance. Elmina Hotel, located at Shimon Ben Shetach Street in the heart of Tel Aviv-Jaffa adds to the package a fascinating artistic experience, where providing luxury and harmony is the main objective of its staff, turning it into one of the best luxury hotels in Tel Aviv.The renowned architect and designer Michel Azoulay took on the challenge of transforming the building, erected in 1920, to a contemporary work of art in a meticulous Art Deco style. The Jaffa building was a private residence for upper-class families when Jaffa was the point of contact between Europe and the Middle East. The port city became a center of world trade for European entrepreneurs who arrived in Israel en masse to breach the new frontier. With the wave of European culture, Jaffa was influenced by the old continent, and Elmina Hotel projects this experience with its cultural blend in the heart of one of the most ancient places in the world. Elmina, which means “beach port” in Arabic, provides four floors to guests, each floor providing an artistic experience. The original wooden floors are covered by colorful carpets and fabrics. Modern and high-quality furniture adds vigor to the centenary Ottoman-era stone building.The lobby, marked by a Parisian style, is decorated with handmade pieces by Israeli artist and designer Koby Sibony and highlights the refinement and taste for harmony, with Kibony’s work especially made for the hotel. Throughout the hotel, his pieces combine with the décor of Azoulay, adding rhythm and subtlety to experience.Located at the top floors, the luxury rooms are divided into three categories: Classic, Deluxe and Elmina suite. The arched windows, the halls and rooms decorated with hamsas and Mizrahi elements are mixed with handmade furniture by Senegalese artisans in a collaboration project between the Italian furniture company MOROSO and the Israeli designer Ron Arad. Pampering walk-in showers with rainfall showerheads add to the comfort of the luxurious rooms with meticulous design and harmonious colors.Ancient and contemporary, Elmina retains the past magnificence of Jaffa seasoned with the modern Tel Avivian air, offering both worlds in a single experience.A classic Israeli cuisine is served in the lobby at breakfast, with a varied offering of salads, bread, sweets, cheeses, natural juices and different coffees. Drinks are serves “a la gag,” or on the rooftop, where one can enjoy the beautiful Tel Aviv-Jaffa skyline and appreciate the magnificent design Arad. And, of course, enjoy a variety of drinks and cocktails by a professional and easy-going bartender service.Elmina’s goal is to provide its guests a visit to two worlds – Old Jaffa, with its flea markets and ancient history, and Tel Aviv, with its young and vibrant atmosphere. Indeed, the powerful Middle Eastern flavor with the requited European air is felt in every corner of this memorable hotel. Combined with first-class service and great enthusiasm from the staff, the hotel offers a unique experience.In the heart of Tel Aviv, a three-minute walk from the beach, next to Jaffa’s famed clock tower, Elmina offers its guests a blend of East and West, luxury and coziness, beauty and nostalgia in an unforgettable experience.The writer was a guest of the hotel.Translated by Cassandra Gomes-Hochberg.