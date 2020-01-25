Fran Drescher doesn’t mind being single, she has a ‘friend with benefits’

Fran Drescher, the star of the 1990s sitcom “The Nanny,” says she loves her gay former husband, but some of her needs are met by a “friend with benefits.”

The twice-divorced Jewish actress spilt with Peter Marc Jacobson in 1999 after more than 20 years of marriage. Jacobson later came out as gay.

“I have my gay ex-husband who I love and he fulfills a lot of needs,” Drescher said in an interview published Thursday by the New York Post’s Page Six. “I have someone on the side who is a friend with benefits.”

Drescher, 57, who survived uterine cancer that made her unable to conceive, said she and her lover see each other about twice a month, which is “more than enough.”

“He comes over, we hang out and we do the hot tub and I make us some food and we lay in bed and maybe we’ll watch tennis together, whatever it is or a movie,” she said. “We talk, we have good conversations. “Of course we have sex and it’s delightful and it keeps me going.”

“It’s delightful and delicious but I’ve got a big life,” she said.

In 2014 Drescher married entrepreneur Shiva Ayyadurai but they parted in 2016.