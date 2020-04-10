The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Gal Gadot teaches Hebrew, spills love for Israel in '73 Questions'

Gal Gadot did the famous "73 Questions" interview with Vogue ahead of the release of her upcoming film, Wonder Woman 1984, before the release was delayed in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

By TAMAR BEERI  
APRIL 10, 2020 21:59
Gal Gadot (photo credit: REUTERS)
Gal Gadot
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Famed Wonder Woman and Israeli actress Gal Gadot sat down with Vogue to answer their infamous "73 questions" questionnaire, during which she shared her love of her homeland Israel. Although the video was uploaded on Thursday, it was filmed far before the coronavirus pandemic took hold.
Joe Sabia, the host of the regular interview show, greeted Gadot with the traditional Israeli kiss on the cheek and a "Shalom."
When asked how often Gadot returns to her homeland, she said, "As often as I can, but not enough." In response, Sabia asked her what she misses most about Israel, to which she said, "My family, my friends."
To bring her a slice of home, Sabia handed Gadot a handful of Israeli candy, including what seems to be Pesek Zman and Milky.
Sabia then asked Gadot what he should do once he manages to come and visit Israel. "You should go to Tel Aviv and go to a restaurant on the beach," Gadot responded. "There are so many and they're so great."
Gadot described Israeli culture as "one big melting pot."
"With people from so many different places and different cultures and flavors," Gadot added.
Gadot then raved about "Shakshouka on a Saturday morning," an Israeli breakfast dish known commonly around the world as "eggs in purgatory."
"It's delicious!" she said. "Tomatoes with garlic and eggs and feta cheese... it's delicious."
Gadot, soon after, agreed to teach Sabia some Hebrew, sticking to common slang such as "sababa" (meaning "cool") and "yalla" (meaning "let's go" in Arabic and Hebrew).
When asked for a tongue twister, Gadot shared the common children's phrase "Sarah sings a happy song, a happy song Sarah sings" or, in Hebrew, "Sarah shara shir sameach, shir sameach Sarah shara."
Sabia attempted the phrase soon after, but could not get past the first word.
When asked for a book she is currently enjoying, Gadot did not think twice before recommending All the Rivers by Israeli author Dorit Rabinyan, translated only in the past few years to English.
Gadot also shared about how she met and began to date her husband, Ron. The two met in a desert party in Israel and enjoyed their first date in a bar in Tel Aviv. "He told me on our second date that he's gonna propose in two years, and he did," she said.
She also recommended that people keep their eyes on Alma Har'el as a rising star artist. Har'el is a music video and film director best known for her documentary Bombay Beach, which received the top prize of the Tribeca Film Festival in 2011.
As the interview came to a close, Sabia asked Gadot how to say that he is heartbroken to bring the interview to a close, and so Gadot taught him to say "shavur-lev."
"I am shavur-lev right now because this is the last question," he responded.
The last question, in fact, was how to pronounce the actresses name. Gadot sounded it out for him twice, "just for clarity."
Gadot's upcoming film, Wonder Woman 1984, was set back to August due to the coronavirus outbreak.


