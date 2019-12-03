Gal Gadot to bring Israeli series, Queens, to the US

Gal Gadot may be our unofficial queen, and now she’s bringing the US a remake of the Israeli television series, Queens.



The website Deadline announced Tuesday that Gadot and her husband, Jason Varsano, will be teaming up with The website Deadline announced Tuesday that Gadot and her husband, Jason Varsano, will be teaming up with Endemol Shine North America and Endemol Shine Israel to remake the series, which is shown in Israel on the cable network, HOT. The second season of the show will air in Israel in 2020.



It tells the story of a group of mob widows who band together and take over the reins of the Malka crime family, which brings unexpected challenges and satisfactions, as well as more than a little danger. The Israeli version stars pop diva Rita as well as Dana Ivgy, Mali Levi, Lihi Kornowski and Nofar Salman.



Gadot, one of Hollywood’s busiest stars, is involved in a dizzying array of projects. She will be seen next in the movie, Wonder Woman 1984, where she will appear again as the mighty Amazon, and she is also producing the film. It is expected to be released in June 2020. In addition, she recently finished shooting Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile from 20th Century Fox and will begin soon begin work on the Netflix film Red Notice with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.



Gadot and Varsano started the production company, Pilot Wave, this year. The company is currently developing a television series based on the life of movie star and inventor Hedy Lamarr, for Showtime. Gadot will star as the Hollywood bombshell and is also executive producing the series.