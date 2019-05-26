Get ready for Jaffa Festival 2019

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Jaffa International Theater Festival, the brainchild of the ever forward-looking Gesher Theater in collaboration with the Tel Aviv municipality and other bodies, takes place June 13 to 30 at most of Jaffa’s performance spaces, including the Gesher, Jaffa, Simta and House Theaters as well as other venues, such as the Nissan Nativ Studio, the Moadon Hateyatron (Theater Club) and HaTeva (the Box).



The focus this year is on Israel and Man Booker Prize winner (for A Horse Goes into a Bar), author David Grossman, three of whose works will be offered, followed discussions with Grossman himself and others. The Frankfurt Schauspielhaus presents To the End of the Land, the world premiere of the documentary The Yellow Wind and a new adaptation of See: Under Love. To remind people, there was a mind-blowing Habima-Cameri production of End in 2016.

Another type of mind-blower arrives with the Gardzienice Theater Center from Lublin, Poland, founded in 1977 and still run by internationally acclaimed director Włodzimierz Staniewski. It arrives as two evenings: the first a contemporary look at two Euripides tragedies, same girl, two places – Iphigenia in Aulis and Iphigenia in Taurus.The second evening presents a third Euripides – Electra and a contemporary play, The Wedding by poet, painter and playwright Stanisław Wyspianski.This year is Israel-Hungary Year of Culture, and from Budapest comes the National Theater with Georg Buchner’s heart-rending Woyzzek, and a one-time performance by the Gyor Ballet. From Russia, we have the Moscow Art Theater with an adaptation of Woody Allen’s Husbands and Wives. There are two more shows from Russia, The Circus, a satire, and an actual circus show called Revers from the Moscow Musical Theater with dancers from Canada’s famed Cirque de Soleil.Billed as a “tri-colored play with music,” Charlotte tells the story of Berlin-born Jewish artist Charlotte Salomon, who perished at Auschwitz, but who gave her work to a local doctor, who saved it. It’s from Toronto. The Golden Dragon is a contemporary opera about… oh no! don’t ask!, but it’s in English and it’s not about a dragon.From Gesher, we have two shows, The Kite Runner and one of its earliest productions, a revival of The Slave. For more info: www.jaffafest.com/shows/International201And of course, there’s opening night, for free, on the Gesher Theater plaza and Sderot Yerushalayim.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



